Grayscale Investmest Net assets under management has reached $6.5 billion.

The AUM is dominated by the Bitcoin and Ethereum Trust.

Recent information from Grayscale Investments shows that the company’s crypto assets under management (AUM) have increased to over $6 billion. Over the past months, the cryptocurrency fund manager has been recording an increase in the assets valuation. As of July 28, Grayscale only had a Net assets AUM of $5.1 billion. That is, the company has managed to increase its valuation by over $1 billion in less than three months.

Grayscale Investments’ Bitcoin Trust dominates Net assets AUM

The cryptocurrency assets manager informed in a recent tweet that its Net assets under management now total $6.5 billion. As Grayscale Investments noted, the total Net assets AUM was derived from ten different crypto products, which include Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and others.

Amongst these crypto-assets, the Bitcoin and Ether Trust products contribute the most AUM to the company. Grayscale Investments sees about $5,406 million AUM on the Bitcoin Trust. Compared to the record on July 28 (about $4,310 million), the company noted more than $1 billion increases on the Bitcoin Trust AUM within a period of three months.

Followed by Ether Trust, Grayscale Investments recorded close to a $300 million increase in AUM when compared to the July record at $581.7 million. The current Ether Trust AUM sits around $877.1 million. Noteworthily, Cryptopolitan reported on October 12 that Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust had been registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a reporting company.

Institutional investors are active

Other Trust products listed on the company have a smaller allocation below $100 million.