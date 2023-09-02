Grayscale Ethereum Trust identified as second-largest ETH holder by Arkham Intelligence

TL;DR Breakdown

In a revealing analysis, crypto data platform Arkham Intelligence identified Grayscale Ethereum Trust as the world’s second-largest holder of Ether (ETH), with nearly $5 billion in assets.

Over 500 wallet addresses linked to Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust

Arkham Intelligence utilized on-chain analysis to identify over 500 wallet addresses associated with Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust. Interestingly, none of these wallets held more than $30 million in assets, a factor that Arkham noted made the identification process challenging. The data platform was able to pinpoint these addresses by scrutinizing transactional activity and cross-referencing it with Grayscale’s publicly reported balances. In total, Grayscale holds close to 3 billion ETH, solidifying its position as a major player in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Breaking: Arkham has identified the Grayscale Ethereum Trust on chain.



It is now the second largest ETH entity globally with $5B in ETH.



This had not been previously reported or publicly identified. pic.twitter.com/MQqKT6E9v6 — Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) September 1, 2023

Grayscale’s role in bridging crypto and traditional finance

Launched in December 2017, Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust (ETHE) serves as a bridge between the cryptocurrency market and traditional finance. The trust allows investors to gain exposure to Ethereum without the need to buy, store, or directly access the digital asset. This innovative financial product has positioned Grayscale as a leading entity that connects the crypto market with traditional financial systems. The company also recently gained approval for its Bitcoin Trust ETF, further cementing its role as a pioneer in digital currency investment products.

Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust not only holds a significant amount of Ether but also plays a crucial role in introducing cryptocurrency to traditional financial markets. The trust’s structure, which eliminates the need for direct asset handling, makes it an attractive investment vehicle for those unfamiliar with the complexities of cryptocurrency management. As Grayscale continues to expand its range of digital currency investment products, it is likely to attract even more attention from both individual and institutional investors, especially given its recent legal victory against the SEC over its Bitcoin Trust ETF.