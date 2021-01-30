TL;DR Breakdown

Grayscale Investment reopens it’s Ethereum Trust.

CME Group is set to launch Ethereum Futures on its platform

Leading crypto investment company, Grayscale Investments, have reopened their Ethereum trust to accredited investors. This was made known through an announcement made by the firm on its official twitter account where it stated that these investors could now make daily subscriptions. According to the announcement, the Trust’s private placement would be on offer during different periods of the year.

Grayscale Investment continues to diversify its portfolio

Many members of the crypto community are hailing this decision and they believe that this would lead to an influx of institutional investors into the ETH market thereby driving the price of the asset to higher grounds.

The crypto market was able to leverage the investment of institutional investors in its earlier bull run that culminated in Bitcoin and other crypto assets enjoying new all-time highs. Bitcoin was able to break the $40k barrier for the first time and traded for as high as $42k before the market witnessed a price correction.

Grayscale Investment also recently opened four new Trusts for Aave, Cosmos, Polkadot, and Monero which continues its attempt to diversify its investment holdings in order to offer more options to its investors. It should be noted that its Bitcoin Trust still enjoys over 90% of the firm’s investment portfolio.

CME Group set to launch an Ethereum Futures

According to a previous Cryptopolitan report, the CME Group, the biggest Bitcoin Futures exchange in the world, was planning to launch a Futures contract in Ethereum in the first quarter of 2021.

Reports have now emerged that the firm is headed towards launching the ETH futures on its platform by the 8th of February.

The firm had surpassed OKEx in November, 2020 largely due to the growing institutional interest in the crypto asset industry.

The potential of the second largest crypto asset remains limitless considering that ETH 2.0 has already witnessed close to 4 billion worth of ETH locked in its deposit contract.