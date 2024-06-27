Loading...

Grayscale sheds 1539 BTC while 9 other ETFs collectively reduce 214 BTC

2 mins read
Bitcoin ETF | GrayscaleBitcoin ETF second to AI | Image: Pete Linforth/Pixabay

Contents
1. IBIT holds more Bitcoin than GBTC
2. Grayscale believes interest in AI investments took over ETFs
Share link:

In this post:

  • 9 Bitcoin ETFs collectively decreased their holdings by 214 BTC.
  • Grayscale reduced its net holdings by 1,539 BTC on June 26.
  • Grayscale’s research indicates that AI has become a dominant theme over ETFs.

Grayscale and other Bitcoin ETFs have collectively reduced their holdings by 1753 BTC on June 26. This brings Grayscale’s holdings to 276,395 BTC. On the other hand, Fidelity added 765 Bitcoins and currently holds a total of 167,528.

Also Read: Bitcoin spot ETFs net $21.5M, Fidelity and Grayscale lead inflows

Meanwhile, Grayscale research notes that AI is the dominant investment theme, followed by ETFs. The shift in investment trends partly explains the reduction in net inflows throughout the week and why Bitcoin’s price struggles with fluctuations.

IBIT holds more Bitcoin than GBTC

Bitcoin ETFs showed mixed sentiments last week in terms of net inflows. On June 26, nine Bitcoin ETFs collectively decreased their Bitcoin holdings by 214 BTC. According to Lookonchain data, the outflow comes to around $13.24 million.

In the past week, all major funds together lost 7,777 BTC, which coincides with Bitcoin’s price struggles as the coin currently trades just above $61K.

Also Read: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust: A tale of massive inflows and outflows amid ETF frenzy

The 7-day net outflow now comes to over $480 million. Since the January debut of Bitcoin ETFs, Grayscale’s struggle has been more pronounced. GBTC has offloaded 1,539 BTC in a single day and 3,926 BTC over the week’s time. At the same time, BlackRock’s IBIT holds 305.612 BTC against GBTC’s 276,395 BTC.

Meanwhile, data from Farside reveals that Bitcoin ETFs saw modest net inflows of $31 million and $21.4 million on June 25 and 26,  respectively. However, in the past week, GBTC shed every single day except June 26 when it recorded $4.3 million in inflows.

IBIT seems to maintaining its position as the largest fund by assets under management. In the past week, it recorded zero net flows on all days of the week except June 20 when it saw $1.5 million enter the fund.

Grayscale believes interest in AI investments took over ETFs

Weak inflows in the ETF market are not supporting Bitcoin’s sluggish price, and also hint towards a shift in investor trends. According to Grayscale’s latest research, “AI has remained a dominant theme, followed by exchange-traded funds (ETFs).” 

Also Read: No one seems to care about spot Bitcoin ETFs anymore

According to CoinGecko, the market cap of Artificial Intelligence (AI) coins is close to $30 billion. NEAR tops the list of AI tokens by market cap, followed by Fetch.ai.

Grayscale also estimates that the implications of Ethereum ETF will dominate the next quarter. Adding to that, the report noted, “Grayscale Research team also expects these new Ether products to produce meaningful net inflows (albeit less than Bitcoin ETPs), potentially supporting valuations for Ethereum and tokens within its ecosystem.”

The reduction of Bitcoin holdings in ETFs coincides with a shift in investor focus toward AI as the dominant theme. Meanwhile, the anticipation of Ethereum ETFs has only slightly helped the muted net inflows across Bitcoin funds.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Shraddha Sharma

Subjects tagged in this post: | |

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
All major US banks deemed resilient against severe recession
#News
2 mins read
3 seconds ago

All major US banks deemed resilient against severe recession

Fetch.ai rallies ahead of rebranding, merger with Ocean Protocol and SingularityNET
#News
3 mins read
1 hour ago

Fetch.ai rallies ahead of rebranding, merger with Ocean Protocol and SingularityNET

VanEck files first Solana spot ETF application in the U.S.
#News
2 mins read
1 hour ago

VanEck files first Solana spot ETF application in the U.S.

Notcoin price prediction
#News
2 mins read
2 hours ago

Notcoin boosts value with $3 Million token burn, eyes sustainable growth

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan