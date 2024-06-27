Loading...

Bitcoin spot ETFs net $21.5M, Fidelity and Grayscale lead inflows

2 mins read
Bitcoin spot ETFs net $21.5M, Fidelity and Grayscale lead inflows

Contents
1. Comparing the competition
Share link:

In this post:

  • Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $21.5M on June 26, with Grayscale and Fidelity leading.
  • Fidelity’s FBTC ETF received $18.6M in one day, bringing its total net inflow to $9.185B.
  • Grayscale’s GBTC ETF pulled in $4.3M, despite market price fluctuations.

On June 26, Bitcoin spot ETFs witnessed an influx of $21.5187 million. The big players in this financial theater, Grayscale ETF (GBTC) and Fidelity ETF (FBTC), were the main characters, with GBTC raking in $4.3306 million and FBTC pulling a whopping $18.6093 million in a single day.

Fidelity’s total net inflow for FBTC has now reached an impressive $9.185 billion. The total net assets for GBTC stood at a staggering $16.82 billion, despite a slight daily change of -1.62% in market price.

GBTC has a fee rate of 1.50% with a market price of $54.13. The ETF’s daily trading volume was 2.41 million, generating a value traded of $131.17 million.

On the other side, Fidelity’s FBTC trades on the CBOE with a fee rate of 0.25% and a market price of $53.32. The ETF saw a daily change of -1.57%, with a daily volume of 3.50 million and a value traded of $187.94 million. FBTC’s cumulative net inflow has reached $9.185 billion.

Source: Soso Value

Comparing the competition

BlackRock’s IBIT, trading on NASDAQ, showed a premium of +0.27% but did not report any net inflow for the day. Its cumulative net inflow stands strong at $18 billion, with net assets amounting to $18.58 billion. IBIT has a fee rate of 0.25%.

Ark Invest and 21Shares’ ARKB saw a negative net inflow of $5 million. Despite this, its net assets are valued at $2.75 billion. Bitwise also saw no net inflow for the day but has cumulative net inflows of $2 billion.

Invesco and Galaxy Digital’s BTCO also showed no net inflow but has cumulative net assets of $420.13 million. Its market price decreased by 1.57%, with a daily volume of 106.94K.

Bitcoin spot ETFs net $21.5M, Fidelity and Grayscale lead inflows
BlackRock offices in Park Avenue, New York. Credits: Getty Images

 

Meanwhile, Ethereum ETFs are also making waves, even though they aren’t even trading yet. According to Galaxy Research, once approved, Ether spot ETFs could see net inflows of up to $1 billion per month.

“We expect the net inflows into ETH ETFs to be 20-50% of the net inflows into BTC ETFs over the first five months, with 30% as our target, implying $1 billion/month of net inflows.”

Galaxy Research

Ether ETFs are anticipated to be highly sensitive to inflows due to the huge amount of ETH locked in staking, bridges, and smart contracts, coupled with the lower amount of ETH held on centralized exchanges.

However, Galaxy Research cautions that Ether ETF demand might be tempered by the lack of staking rewards. Additionally, outflows from the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) could create a challenge, with an estimated 319,000 ETH, or $1.1 billion, potentially going out each month.

Despite this, the impact on ETH prices is expected to be less severe than that on Bitcoin, primarily due to the absence of forced selling pressures from bankruptcy-related issues, which have plagued Bitcoin trusts.

Jai Hamid

Subjects tagged in this post: | | | | |

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
Binance launches new security measures to protect account features
#News
2 mins read
57 mins ago

Binance launches new security measures to protect account features

The U.S. government transfers 3,940 BTC to Coinbase
#News
2 mins read
1 hour ago

The U.S. government transfers 3,940 BTC to Coinbase

Bolivia
#Deep Dive
3 mins read
2 hours ago

Bolivia’s failed coup tied to the nation’s intent to join BRICS

Germany keeps selling Bitcon, but “Mr.100” whale returned to buying
#News
3 mins read
2 hours ago

Germany keeps selling Bitcoin, but ‘Mr. 100’ whale has returned to buying

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan