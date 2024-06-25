GolfN Tees Up Play-to-Earn Golf Following $1.3M Pre-Seed Raise

Chicago, United States, June 25th, 2024, Chainwire

GolfN is the first golf app to use the power of tokenization and digital collectibles to empower its members to earn rewards for playing and engaging with a physical sport.

GolfN, Inc., today announced the closure of its $1.3 million Pre-Seed funding round. The round saw participation by prominent blockchain investors, including leading personalities and projects in the Solana ecosystem – CitizenX, Fourth Revolution Capital (@DeFi_Dad), Nom (@TheOnlyNom), and Joe McCann (Asymmetric Financial) – among others. First off the tee in building a gamified Play-to-earn (P2E) mechanism for a physical sport, GolfN will offer a premium digital caddie app to rival current market incumbents and pair it with Web3 rewards.

“Despite its high cost of play, golf has hooked nearly 67 million people globally,” commented Jared Phillips, GolfN’s CEO and Co-Founder, “Currently, the more golfers play, the more they pay out. The free-to-use GolfN App will not only help users play better, but the more they play and engage, the more they will earn to play more and better golf.”

In March 2024, GolfN released its Genesis Collection of NFT Golf Clubs on the Solana network. The Clubs, which come in various rarities, are the keys to earn scaling rewards in the GolfN ecosystem. Hosted on Tensor Launchpad, one of the leading digital collectible marketplaces, the Mint sold out in under an hour. The raise will be allocated to the development and scaling of the GolfN app, community, and ecosystem. The GolfN mobile application, due out in open beta later this year, will bring GolfN’s Web3 gamification layer to the real-world game of golf. While using the App as a digital caddie and social platform, players will be able to equip their digital collectible golf clubs to earn rewards during each round, track side games, and organize leagues with friends. For players who did not purchase GolfN’s digital collectible golf clubs during the mint, the company will offer monthly membership subscriptions for which rental NFT clubs will be made available by collectors.

