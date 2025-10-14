Goldman Sachs crushes Q3 earnings as investment banking fees surge by 42%

Goldman Sachs shattered Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, reporting a massive third-quarter profit surge that left analysts scrambling to catch up. The firm said it made $4.1 billion in net income, or $12.25 per share, crushing the $11 per share estimate tracked by LSEG.

Total revenue rose 20% year-on-year to $15.18 billion, beating forecasts by more than a billion dollars. All of that came from stronger-than-expected performance in investment banking and fixed income trading, according to CNBC.

The key driver behind the beat was investment banking. Goldman reported a 42% increase in fees, reaching $2.66 billion in Q3, that’s about $500 million more than analysts from StreetAccount had predicted.

The firm pointed to a wave of completed mergers and debt underwriting deals that pushed advisory activity higher.

Wall Street firms across the board have been riding a boost in dealmaking, IPOs, and other banking activity, helped in part by President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies, which continue to rattle global markets for bonds, stocks, currencies, and commodities.

Dealogic put overall industry investment banking growth at 22% for the quarter.

Fixed income revenue jumps, equities trading lags

Goldman Sachs also rode momentum in fixed income trading. Revenue from that unit rose 17% to $3.47 billion, which beat expectations by $280 million.

The increase was linked to greater action in interest rate products, mortgages, and commodities, as the market reacted to rising yields, housing fluctuations, and commodity volatility. Those swings created profitable trading opportunities for Goldman’s desks.

But equities trading didn’t measure up. While that unit posted a 7% increase, hitting $3.74 billion, it came in $160 million below analyst expectations. The underperformance was a rare miss in an otherwise strong earnings quarter for the bank.

Despite the blowout numbers, Goldman Sachs shares dropped 2% in premarket trading Tuesday morning. Still, as of Monday’s close, the stock had climbed 37% year-to-date, showing just how much investor confidence has returned following a rocky 2024.

Beyond trading and banking, Goldman also announced a new acquisition on Monday: Industry Ventures, a venture capital firm with $7 billion in assets under supervision. The firm was founded in 2000 and is known for its role in venture secondary investing and early-stage hybrid funds.

The acquisition is part of Goldman’s push to grow its asset management arm. The deal includes $665 million in cash and equity up front, plus up to $300 million more depending on Industry Ventures’ future performance.

David Solomon, Goldman Sachs’ Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement, “Industry Ventures pioneered venture secondary investing and early-stage hybrid funds, areas that are rapidly expanding as companies stay private longer and investors seek new forms of liquidity.”

AI, higher comp, and rising expenses shake up the quarter

Employee pay was up, too. Compensation and benefits for the three months ending in September totaled $4.7 billion, a 14% jump from the same period last year.

Through the first nine months of 2025, that number was up 10% compared to 2024. It’s a reflection of how much more Goldman is shelling out to its dealmakers, especially with advisory fees surging.

That compensation increase helped push operating expenses up 14% to $9.45 billion. That figure is also 2% higher than the previous quarter. Solomon said the company is looking to rein in those costs going forward, leaning heavily on artificial intelligence to do it.

“Longer term, we are prioritizing the need to operate more efficiently to seamlessly deliver the firm to our clients helped by our new AI technologies,” he said Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs continues to get most of its revenue from trading and investment banking. The current quarter proved that model still works, especially when markets are volatile and corporate deals are flowing.

