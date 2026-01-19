🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
Goldman SachsNATO

Goldman analysts predict Trump’s imminent tariffs on the EU could shave 0.1% of Europe’s GDP

2 mins read
898018

Contents

1. Tariff increase will stifle trading activity
2. Global markets react after Trump’s tariff threats
Share link:

In this post:

  • Trump has threatened an additional 10% tariff on the UK and certain EU countries.
  • The tariffs stem from Trump’s obsession with Greenland and Europe’s countermeasures, which could trigger higher import prices for both countries.
  • Goldman Sachs analysts believe the tariff increase could shed 0.1% of the bloc’s gross domestic product.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened the United Kingdom and a group of countries in the EU with adding 10% tariffs as part of the broader effort to purchase Greenland. The tariff threat affected EU members, including Denmark and Norway, that had rallied behind Greenland. 

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on the EU by 10%, bringing the current rate to 25%, if the two fail to reach a permanent solution. The tariffs stem from the EU’s conflicting stance on Trump’s obsession with Greenland and Europe’s potential countermeasures, which could significantly affect trade between the two countries.

Tariff increase will stifle trading activity

According to analysts at the global financial institution Goldman Sachs, the 10% tariff increase could reduce trading activity, causing a drop in real GDP in affected countries from 0.1% to 0.2%. The analysts predict that Germany will take the most damage at about 0.2% if it’s an incremental reciprocal tariff and 0.3% if it’s a blanket levy following the tariff deployment.

Sven Jari Stehna said the hit could be worse if the impact sends a ripple through financial markets. The tariff increase has drawn backlash from Republicans in America, including U.S. senators Thom Tillis and Lisa Murkowski.

Both Tillis and Murkowski sharply criticized the tariff proposal until the U.S. is given the green light to purchase Greenland. A recent X post by Murkowski noted that the tariffs were unnecessary and a mistake after NATO allies deployed Military forces to the island in response to the threat. 

See also  Circle and Nubank unite for USDC crypto integration

Global markets react after Trump’s tariff threats

The escalating tensions have heated global financial markets, sending EU stocks and U.S. indices lower on Monday morning. On the other hand, safe havens like Gold and Silver rallied while risk assets like Bitcoin fell sharply.

Analysts believe the likelihood of Trump implementing the additional tariffs remains low, and the current market sentiment is likely to be short-lived. The strategists also said that there exists a high chance that the UK and the U.S. will initiate negotiations to find a diplomatic solution to the ongoing crisis.

However, anonymous sources suggest the EU is currently in deep discussions to impose tariffs on €93 billion ($108 billion) worth of goods from the U.S., with additional measures beyond tariffs. Other people familiar with the matter said the bloc will initially pursue diplomatic measures to reach a consensus with the U.S. Goldman Sachs’ analysts also predict that the ongoing tension could have a small impact on inflation. They expect the central banks of the affected countries to lower interest rates to respond to the GDP outlook.

The U.S. government logged $264 billion in tariff revenue in 2025, a 234% increase from 2024. The monthly average of the second half of the year peaked at $30 billion, according to a previous report by Cryptopolitan.

See also  Nigeria set to welcome its first licensed stablecoin

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan