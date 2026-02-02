Gold slips 7% to $4,515/oz as silver plunges by 14% to $73 with over $4T wiped off market cap.

-
Gold slid another 7% to $4,515/oz, deepening Friday’s nearly 10% crash that dragged it below $5,000 for the first time in weeks.
-
Silver dropped 14% to $73/oz, still reeling after Friday’s 30% wipeout, its worst single-day fall since March 1980.
Gold slid another 7% to $4,515/oz, deepening Friday’s nearly 10% crash that dragged it below $5,000 for the first time in weeks.
Silver dropped 14% to $73/oz, still reeling after Friday’s 30% wipeout, its worst single-day fall since March 1980.
South Korean markets plunged Monday, forcing a temporary trading halt after the Kospi 200 futures dropped 5%.
The Kospi index itself slid more than 4%, dragged down by major tech stocks SK Hynix, which dropped by 6.66% and Samsung Electronics fell 5.55%. The Kosdaq, home to smaller-cap stocks, also lost 4.45%.
The sell-off rippled across Asia but didn’t hit every market equally. Japan’s Nikkei 225 eked out a 0.13% gain, and the Topix rose 0.52%, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.64%, and China’s CSI 300 slipped 0.68%. Australia’s ASX 200 lost 1%.
The risk-off mood spilled into U.S. futures, with the Dow down 143 points, or 0.3%, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.6% and the Nasdaq-100 shed nearly 1%.
Bitcoin dropped to $76,700, falling below $80,000 for the first time since April, as investors continued pulling out of risk assets after the brutal collapse in gold and silver.
Gold lost another 6% to $4,538/oz on Monday, deepening Friday’s nearly 10% plunge below $5,000, as the rally that pushed prices to record highs just days ago completely unraveled.
Silver dropped 14% to $73, still reeling from Friday’s 30% crash, which is its worst single-day loss since March 1980.
The sell-off accelerated after Kevin Warsh was tapped by President Donald Trump to replace Jerome Powell as Fed chair, shocking markets and boosting the dollar.
Warsh’s record of backing tighter monetary policy pushed the dollar index up 0.8% since Thursday, making metals less appealing for foreign buyers and raising the appeal of Treasurys over gold.
Then came Trump’s comments on a potential deal with Iran, which helped global crude oil prices fall by 4%, adding to the safe-haven exodus.
Despite the historic rout, gold is still up 8% and silver 16% year to date, thanks to last year’s explosive gains of 65% and 145%, respectively. But Forbes warned prices will stay volatile as traders wait for Warsh to clarify his direction.
Gold and silver are crashing hard after record highs, with over $4 trillion erased as a stronger dollar.
Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.
Join now and
never miss a move.