GM to introduce a Gemini-powered AI assistant in cars next year

Detroit-based General Motors (GM) has announced at its GM Forward event in New York that it plans to integrate Google’s conversational Gemini AI assistant in all its cars beginning next year. The automaker said the AI assistant will also tap into the cars’ data to provide alerts, pre-condition the climate inside the cars, and explain driving features.

GM said the AI assistant will be preinstalled in both gas and electric cars using the Android Automotive operating system for infotainment. The company is among the first automakers to integrate the Gemini update directly into its cars. Gemini will also become the default voice recognition system, which is expected to possess strong natural language capabilities.

However, given the unpredictable nature of generative AI chatbots, GM clarified that it remains to be seen how reliable Gemini will perform on the roads and whether it will consistently make other automatic adjustments, such as climate control. The company stated that its latest upgrade directly competed with Tesla’s xAI Grok and Mercedes’s ChatGPT.

Richardson claims GM’s Gemini-powered AI assistant performs better

GM’s Vice President of Software and Services, Dave Richardson, said his company’s Gemini-powered AI assistant will perform better than other AI assistants. However, he pointed out that one of the challenges with most AI assistants is that they are frustrating because they do not understand accents very well. They also do not know how to respond appropriately when words are not spoken correctly.

Richardson asserted that the most remarkable thing about large language models (LLMs) is that they appear to be unaffected by the above problem. He clarified that such systems have context about previous conversations, which they can retrieve for reference.

“They’re flexible in how you speak to them…so overall you’re getting a better, more natural experience.” –Dave Richardson, Vice President of Software and Services at GM

The automaker believes that the Gemini-powered AI assistant will make drafting and sending messages, prepping for meetings, or even planning routes with extra stops on the go an enjoyable experience. The assistant will also have internet access, enabling it to crawl the web for answers to specific questions. However, Richardson stressed that drivers will have control over the information accessed or used by the assistant.

GM said the new voice assistant is a step towards developing its custom-built AI to connect to cars through GM’s in-car concierge, OnStar. The assistant will be available via Google’s Play Store as an over-the-air upgrade to OnStar-equipped cars produced from 2015 onwards.

GM unveils plans for a hands-off, eyes-off driver-assistant system

At the GM Forward event, the automaker’s CEO, Mary Barra, announced that her company plans to introduce a new driver-assist system, allowing drivers to take their eyes off the road or be hands-free, starting in 2028. She added that the company was also showcasing other initiatives designed to transform its cars from modes of transportation to intelligent assistants.

GM further announced that it is developing a new centralized computing platform, which is expected to start rolling out with the Escalade IQ in 2028. Barra said at the event in lower Manhattan that her company is ready to usher in a new era of mobility.

Sterling Anderson, GM’s Chief Product Officer, said the company’s vision is to produce a car that knows and looks out for its driver. Anderson believes centralized computing is a foundational piece of GM’s plans to improve the capabilities of its cars.

The automaker also emphasized its plans to upgrade ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) to feature eyes-off, hands-free driving technology. GM expects to roll out the driving assistance feature in 2028, beginning with the Cadillac Escalade IQ EV. Anderson said this autonomy will make roads safer.

Anderson explained that GM’s future cars will utilize lidar (light detection and ranging) systems to enhance their ability to detect their surroundings. He added that the system is expected to reach its full potential through incremental transformations.

