TL;DR Breakdown:

Crypto ATMs installation has risen by 86 percent since this year.

There are currently 26,051 ATMs installed, mostly in the United States and Canada.

Global cryptocurrency ATMs installations have risen by over 86 percent since the beginning of 2021.

These machines serve as another medium for people to buy and sell Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies using deposited cash or bank cards. The number of available crypto ATMs has been increasing with every proceeding year, which coincides with the growth of adoption in the crypto industry.

Crypto ATMs have surpassed 26,000

According to data from CoinATMRadar, there are currently 26,051 available for use around the world – an 86.1 percent increase year-to-date. Last year, the number increased by only 101 percent. Given the remaining four months to 2022, this year’s record was on track to surpass the total installed machines last year.

Interestingly, 79.9 percent of all crypto ATMs only support buying, while 20.1 percent support both buying and selling digital currencies. The five most supported cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin (26,036), Litecoin (19,096), Ether (15,413), Bitcoin Cash (7,404), and Dogecoin (7,300).

Countries with the highest ATM installation

The United States still leads in the list of countries with the highest crypto ATM installation rate around the world. The US holds over 88.2 percent of all ATMs installed (22,985), according to CoinATMRadar. Other countries include Canada (1,844), United Kingdom (164), Austria (157), Spain (145), Hong Kong (130), Switzerland (126), and Poland (106).

On August 28, the southern American country Honduras gained its first ATM installation, as Cryptopolitan reported. The machine was installed in the capital, Tegucigalpa, by TGU Consulting Group, enabling residents another option to easily buy digital currencies using the legal currency, Lempira.

There are only 89 digital currency ATMs in the whole of South America.