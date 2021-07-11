TL;DR Breakdown

Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini floats NFT line

Chiellini fungible buyer to meet player, get signed player jersey and watch him play

Top European club Juventus, captain, Giorgio Chiellini has float his own collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Giorgio Chiellini who also doubles as captain of Italy’s national side launched his NFT collection on Friday, July 9, exclusively on Blockasset.

His NFT went live as he prepares to lead the UEFA Euro 2020 finals against England at Wembley Stadium. The final is Italy’s first Euro final since 2012, and England’s first since their World Cup win in 1966.

Fungibles in Giorgio Chiellini NFT collection

Chiellini’s NFT is themed after the defender’s fighting spirit which he is well known for. His NFT is “gladiatorial spirit” themed.

One of the fungibles in his collection is also titled The Gladiator. It features the defender in an Ancient Roman costume. Thie NFT which is currently in market for auction will sell to the highest bidder.

Whoever buys Chiellini’s NFT will get a chance to meet the defender in person and get one of his match-worn shirts, signed by the player himself. Furthermore, they will get two tickets to see the captain play, either for Italy or his domestic club, Juventus. At the time of press, the highest (and only) bid on Blockasset equated at $965.

The collection also has 25 editions of The Leader. The artwork depicts the Italy captain tackling a gladiator, with the Roman Coliseum in the background. 100 editions of The Captain and 1,000 of The Icon complete the collection.

Blockasset are the exclusive hosts of the NFT bidding, and not just for Chiellini’s collection. David Trezeguet, a teammate of Chiellini at Juventus also would launch his NFT collection with Blockasset.

Reportedly, Trezeguet NFT would offer his fan a piece of a legendary moment in his career. One of such moment is his goal that helped his national side, France, secure a victory at Euro 2000 Championships.