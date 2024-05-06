Loading...

Ghost of Tsushima Will Require a PSN account for Multiplayer Mode on Steam

2 mins read
Ghost of Tsushima

Contents
1. Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, What to expect
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Sony’s Ghost of Tsushima is expanding to PC, and Players will require a PSN account to experience Legends online Multiplayer mode and to use PlayStation overlay.
  • The Game will only allow players without a PSN account to access the single-player mode.
  • Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut will be launched on PC on May 16th, and players have been more than excited for this release. 

Sucker Puch Productions have issued an update about the Ghost of Tsushima, a breathtaking adventure game with carefully selected elements that always keep the players in check. Sucker Punch’s co-founder Brian Fleming said

 “We’re proud to announce that our friends and partners over at Nixxes are bringing Ghost of Tsushima to PC! This is a first for Sucker Punch – all our previous work is console-exclusive, so we are excited about all this and Nixxes was the right team to do this project. With them on board, we knew the results would be nothing short of amazing! Now excuse me as I go order a Super Ultra Wide monitor!”

After this announcement, the PC world has been so excited about the much-awaited release, set for May 16th. As the days approach, Sony has been in the spotlight recently with its attempt to force Helldivers 2 players to connect PSN accounts in order to play the game. The game received severe backlash, leading to thousands of negative reviews for Helldivers 2 on Steam, earning it an “Overwhelmingly Negative” tag on Steam. The decision has since been reverted after Sony yielded to player feedback. 

In light of these Sony-Player wars about PSN requirements for PC games, Sucker Punch has said the PSN account won’t be necessary for the much-awaited Steam version of Ghost of Tsushima’s single-player mode. 

However, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut players willing to experience the game in full swing will have to connect their PSN accounts. With a PSN account, players will enjoy exclusive features of the game, including Legends online multiplayer mode and the ability to use PlayStation overlay. 

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, What to expect

Sony is on a mission to make more of its games available to PC players; with Helldivers 2 and now Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, the list is expected to continue growing. Sony appears to want to hold a tight grip on PC gamers through its enforcement of PSN accounts, something PC gamers are not accustomed to. 

PC gamers are widespread across the world, and considering PSN accounts unavailable in more than 177 countries worldwide, the movement will most certainly receive significant resistance. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Collins J. Okoth

Collins is a skilled Crypto, Blockchain, and Financial Analyst with years of experience writing about blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and finance. His background in Actuarial Science and Finance gives his articles authority and real value to readers.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Resident Evil 9
#Gaming
2 mins read

Revealed: Resident Evil 9 new setting on an island inspired by Singapore

Lords of the Fallen
#Gaming
2 mins read

Lords of the Fallen and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Set to Join Xbox Game Pass

Helldivers 2
#Gaming
2 mins read

Helldivers 2 Community Rallies to Undo Negative Review Bombing

Esports
#Gaming
2 mins read

Esports World Cup Unveils Participating Clubs

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan