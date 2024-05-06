Ghost of Tsushima Will Require a PSN account for Multiplayer Mode on Steam

Sucker Puch Productions have issued an update about the Ghost of Tsushima, a breathtaking adventure game with carefully selected elements that always keep the players in check. Sucker Punch’s co-founder Brian Fleming said

“We’re proud to announce that our friends and partners over at Nixxes are bringing Ghost of Tsushima to PC! This is a first for Sucker Punch – all our previous work is console-exclusive, so we are excited about all this and Nixxes was the right team to do this project. With them on board, we knew the results would be nothing short of amazing! Now excuse me as I go order a Super Ultra Wide monitor!”

After this announcement, the PC world has been so excited about the much-awaited release, set for May 16th. As the days approach, Sony has been in the spotlight recently with its attempt to force Helldivers 2 players to connect PSN accounts in order to play the game. The game received severe backlash, leading to thousands of negative reviews for Helldivers 2 on Steam, earning it an “Overwhelmingly Negative” tag on Steam. The decision has since been reverted after Sony yielded to player feedback.

In light of these Sony-Player wars about PSN requirements for PC games, Sucker Punch has said the PSN account won’t be necessary for the much-awaited Steam version of Ghost of Tsushima’s single-player mode.

Just so you are aware, A PSN account is required for Legends online multiplayer mode and to use PlayStation overlay. It is not required to play the singleplayer game. — Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) May 3, 2024

However, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut players willing to experience the game in full swing will have to connect their PSN accounts. With a PSN account, players will enjoy exclusive features of the game, including Legends online multiplayer mode and the ability to use PlayStation overlay.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, What to expect

Sony is on a mission to make more of its games available to PC players; with Helldivers 2 and now Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, the list is expected to continue growing. Sony appears to want to hold a tight grip on PC gamers through its enforcement of PSN accounts, something PC gamers are not accustomed to.

PC gamers are widespread across the world, and considering PSN accounts unavailable in more than 177 countries worldwide, the movement will most certainly receive significant resistance.