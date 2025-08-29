Germany and France slam Trump’s tech threats as “coercion”

France and Germany on Friday backed Europe’s authority to set its own technology laws and warned that Brussels would answer in kind if Washington tried to force changes.

Their stance came after U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday threatened extra tariffs on any country with digital taxes, laws or rules he argues discriminate against American tech firms.

At a joint news conference, French President Emmanuel Macron dismissed the warning and said the EU would keep full control over how it writes its rules.

“Tax and regulation issues are the preserve of our national parliaments and the European parliament,” Macron said. “We won’t let anyone else decide for us,” he added.

He also noted that “should such measures be taken, it would qualify as coercion and prompt a response from the Europeans,” citing the EU’s anti-coercion instrument that allows penalties on states trying to strong-arm the bloc.

Trump and his team have for years criticized two key EU laws. The Digital Markets Act, which targets gatekeeper power, and the Digital Services Act, which puts duties on big platforms to address illegal and harmful content.

Standing with Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he had told Trump that EU digital oversight reflects the bloc’s sovereignty and is not subject to outside approval

“We are doing this in our own interest and solely for our own interest, and we will certainly not be guided by statements that perhaps consider completely different, perhaps even no, regulation necessary,” Merz said as quoted by Reuters.

EU officials warn of trade consequences

The European Commission said this week that regulating economic activity lies with the EU and its member states. As Cryptopolitan reported it also pushed back on Trump’s claim that Brussels is singling out U.S. firms, stressing that the DMA and DSA cover any company operating in the single market that falls within their scope.

As summer wound down in Brussels, officials sharpened their tone while transatlantic frictions resurfaced. European Commission Executive Vice President Teresa Ribera said Friday the EU should be prepared to reassess its trade ties with the United States if attacks on the DSA and DMA continue.

In comments to the Financial Times, she urged Brussels to “be courageous and avoid the temptation of being subordinated to others’ interests,” signaling there would be no watering down of the rulebook to placate U.S. demands.

EU Industry Commissioner Stéphane Séjourné reiterated on Wednesday, that if Washington keeps pressing for lighter rules, “the trade deal will have to be reviewed.”

Brussels also rejected accusations that the DSA is a censorship tool

A Commission spokesperson called the charge “complete nonsense” and “completely unfounded,” and said the law strengthens users’ rights to appeal platform decisions. Drawing on figures from TikTok and Meta, the spokesperson said 35% of challenged removals were reversed, presenting the data as proof that the process protects free expression.

In Paris, Macron urged the EU to weigh countermeasures against parts of the U.S. digital sector after Trump’s tariff threat.He pointed to the bloc’s large services trade deficit with the United States and said a tougher line could include targeted actions.

The European Parliament’s liberal Renew group added its voice, insisting the EU will not rewrite its digital laws under pressure and calling the DSA and DMA fair and competition-focused.

Valérie Hayer, who leads Renew Europe, said “Threats of punitive tariffs or export blackmail will not change EU law. We stand ready for dialogue with the United States, but we will never negotiate Europe’s legislation under threats. We make law through our own European democratic process, not by foreign pressure. Allies don’t bully allies.”

German Greens lawmaker Alexandra Geese, writing in Tech Policy Press, added her own warning: “The sooner Europe wakes up, the better its chances of preserving democracy.”

