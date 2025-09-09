FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Genki

Genki to pay Nintendo damages over 3D-printed Switch

1. Genki advertised Switch 2 in CES showcase
2. Settlement terms and restrictions
  • Nintendo settles lawsuit with accessory maker Genki over Switch 2 mockup and prerelease promotions.
  • Genki’s parent company agrees to pay damages and restricts the use of Nintendo’s branding in future products.
  • Switch 2 sales surge past 2 million units in the US, outpacing the original Switch and surpassing PlayStation 5.

Nintendo has settled its legal battle with accessory maker Genki over a 3D-printed mockup and prerelease promotions tied to the company’s Switch 2 console, according to a court filing submitted on Monday. 

The $100 billion valued Japanese gaming giant filed a lawsuit in May this year against Genki, whose parent company is Human Things, accusing it of trademark infringement, unfair competition, and false advertising. 

Human Things has agreed to pay Nintendo an undisclosed amount of damages, in addition to a pledge to avoid naming its products in ways that are “confusingly similar” to Nintendo’s official intellectual property.

The court allowed the Human Things subsidiary to continue mentioning Nintendo branding under the agreement, but only when making verified compatibility claims or after clearly stating it is a third-party accessory maker. 

The restrictions limit the company’s ability to use parody or marketing names such as “Genki Direct” and “Genki Glitch 2,” which Nintendo said unfairly capitalized on its trademarks.

Genki advertised Switch 2 in CES showcase

Nintendo had accused Genki of displaying an accurate 3D-printed version of the Switch 2 together with its logo at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, days before the former had officially announced the console. But the company insisted it did not have early access to the hardware and never obtained an authentic Switch 2 before launch. 

According to the court filing, the origins of the 3D-printed mockup are still unclear, but its resemblance to the real console prompted Nintendo to ask legal questions. Genki began promoting accessories for the yet-to-be-released Switch 2 at least as early as January 7. 

These promotions were made before Nintendo’s “first-look trailer” on January 16 and long before the company released official technical specifications during a Nintendo Direct broadcast on April 2.

Despite the lack of public information, the video game developer advertised its products as compatible with the Switch 2. Shortly after Nintendo’s April showcase, the accessory maker staged its own presentation, branded as “Genki Direct” or “Genki Indirect,” to present accessories it said would work with the new console.

Nintendo argued that such promotions were misleading because the company had never shared technical specifications with Genki. In its May lawsuit, Nintendo alleged that it either unlawfully obtained a Switch 2 before release or could not have made its compatibility claims in good faith.

“Genki has taken advantage of the trust and loyalty that Nintendo fans have for the Nintendo brand and mark and caused actionable harm,” the filing read.

Settlement terms and restrictions

While the settlement ends the legal battle, it places significant restrictions on Genki’s marketing. The company is prohibited from naming future products in a way that could confuse consumers into thinking they are affiliated with Nintendo.

The only exception is nominative fair use, which allows Genki to reference Nintendo products when compatibility is clearly established. It can state that its devices work with the Switch 2, but it cannot use parody names or mimic Nintendo’s branding in advertising campaigns.

Neither company disclosed the financial terms of the agreement, but damages were confirmed as part of the resolution.

The settlement comes at a time when the Switch 2 has already established itself as a commercial success, a possibility that naysayers had not considered after the newest Nintendo console suffered multiple delays. The $450 priced device sold six million units in its first seven weeks on the market.

US retailer GameStop Regional Director John Rezza described the response as unmatched in his 18 years with the company. He said that no Xbox or PlayStation launch had ever generated the same enthusiasm.

