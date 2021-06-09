TL;DR Breakdown

• Gemini increases the security of its platform with Shard X.

• The exchange platform launches crypto education website.

The Gemini Company did not explain its acquisition but did say that its platform will definitely grow. Shard X, which was founded in 2018, creates MPC crypto technology for the market to renew itself. This software will help the crypto exchange company to have fast and secure transactions.

Shard X creators Nikita Lesnikov, Yaniv Neu-Ner, and Navoho de Wet will join the Gemini platform. This London-based crypto tech company will be part of the UK-based exchange team.

The exchange’s chief operating officer, Noah Perlman, said the Shard X link would grant more efficient access. The website is expected to increase its security and the guarantees it offers to customers.

Gemini agreements

Gemini has also completed its third acquisition. The New York Company bought cryptocurrency credit card company Blockrize. This acquisition was completed in January, but the company also joined the NFT Nifty Gateway team a month earlier.

Gemini was founded in 2014 by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss. Although they started their operations with little, they have expanded. The company employs over 400 people and has a net worth of over 30 billion dollars. The platform offers users opportunities to buy, sell, earn or store cryptocurrencies.

The exchange platform and its future operations

Gemini will try to expand its operations soon or indicate the presentations of the Winklevoss brothers. The company’s chief operating officer is interested in creating innovative products for his customers. Perlman proposes the “Gemini Earn” project in which users can earn 7% interest on cryptocurrencies.

The company has also partnered with large companies such as Mastercard to launch innovative offers. The objective of this society is that users can earn rewards in cryptocurrencies and spend them with TDC. Instead of earning airline miles, users can earn points in virtual currencies.

Perlman agrees that the company has many curious users using cryptocurrencies for the first time. The project will be to help new investors to trust the decentralized market.

Perlman highlights that users using the Gemini TOC will earn rewards in any cryptocurrency.

The company has also dedicated itself to crypto education by launching a website called “cryptopedia.” People who want to know a little more about the crypto market can go to the web. Cryptopedia is a free and secure website for you to visit to know more about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Users hope that the crypto platform continues to grow and hopefully does not deviate from its ideals.