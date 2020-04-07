Gemini brave token trading is set to commence on April 24. The pay to browse token is a Brave browser open-source project. The support will see increases visibility of Brave (BAT) token giving the users additional browsing options.

The announcement dated April 6 has been made through the Gemini portal. According to the statement, the Brave browser native coin, Basic Attention Token (BAT) deposits on Gemini will commence on April 24 stating from 9:30 AM EST with trading starting “thereafter”.

Gemini Brave token support boost for BAT

BAT addition on Gemini makes it the sixth coin to be added on the exchange. Others include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, ZCash, and Litecoin. However, the platform BAT pairs will be BTC, ETH, and USD in their automated system and continuous order book.

For participants to earn BAT tokens, users participate in select browsing activities. One of the most popular earning streams is opting to view adds that the Brave Browser blocks. Users have the freedom to opt-in and out of the program anytime they wish.

Isolation boosts Gemini Brave token uptake

With the coronavirus forcing many people into sell-isolation and quarantine, internet goers are spending more time online which has seen increased traffic coming through the browser. As per a report by Brave browser head of Marketing, Des Martin; the platform has seen a growth of over 1 million users in March.

Privacy on the Brave browser is seen as the main reason behind its success. Modern users are concerned about their data security and this has seen migration from Google Chrome. What’s more; Brave pay to surf program is becoming popular and an easy entry point into investing in crypto. This also explains why the token sold over $35 million in one minute during their Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in 2017.