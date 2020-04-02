The internet-based Brave browser increased usage has seen significant growth in March. The open-source browser has recorded a growth of over one million users in the month ending March 31. This is according to a tweet from Des Martin, head of the browser head of marketing. The growth comes at a time when coronavirus has confined users in self-isolation.

The web-based browser is free to download but also private fast and secure. Its global visibility is backed by its compatibility with mobile, personal computers and Mac. It comes with an ad blocker that gives additional user experience.

Additional traffic from coronavirus isolation

With the coronavirus restricting global user movement, the resulting isolation has led to additional web traffic. The virus has limited global movement and this has led to the internet goer seeking fast and secure browsers.

Health concerns have resulted in individual quarantine leaving the internet as the only way to communicate and keep the global population informed. The open-source browser growth is directly linked to the coronavirus isolation.

Most web goers are tuning to online-based services increasing browser demands. According to a report dates March 20, user activity is concentrated on gaming, online shopping and general web browsing.

Brave browser tapping into browsing demand

The increase in Brave browser usage reflects a growing demand for browsing service providers. The browser is a natural choice and its private nature is a natural choice. Its association with Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an added advantage.

Brave users earn BAT tokens by just performing select functions including ad viewing using Brave. However, it still remains to be seen whether the growth will hold after coronavirus pandemic isolation.

The browser came into the limelight in 2017 during their Initial Coin Offering (ICO) that raised $35million worth of BAT. Since then, the blockchain-based Brave browser has continued to attract attention from crypto enthusiasts leading to the March 2020 user base growth.

Photo credit: Pixabay