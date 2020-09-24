Gemini exchange has launched in the UK.

The exchange will serve both retail and institutional investors.

This follows the recent EMI license awarded to the company by FCA.

Cryptocurrency investors in the United Kingdom (UK) will now be able to access Gemini’s suite of digital currency services. The cryptocurrency exchange said in a press statement that it has fully launched in the country. The Gemini exchange launch in the UK was said to be a part of its plan to expand its operations globally.

Gemini exchange launches in the UK

Following the recent announcement, both the retail and institutional UK investors can access Gemini exchange for services like crypto trading, custody services, and market data, all in their local currency. The exchange will reportedly offer additional features for the UK residents, such as local support and faster means of funding their accounts in pounds sterling (GBP), thereby avoiding exchange rate fees.

The UK is a global center of financial innovation with a stringent and progressive regulatory regime,” said Tyler Winklevoss, the CEO of Gemini exchange. “Going live with our full services available in GBP in the UK is another exciting step forward in Gemini’s international expansion, advancing our mission to empower individuals and organizations around the world through crypto.

Gemini registration in the UK

The launching of Gemini exchange in the United Kingdom follows the recent Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license that was awarded to the company by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The exchange will be operating in full compliance with the regulator, given that it also received FCA’s approval under the Fifth Money Laundering Directive (5MLD) crypto-asset registration process.

As Cryptopolitan reported, two Gemini entities, namely Gemini Europe and Gemini Europe Services was approved in August and have been enlisted on FCA’s website as registered companies. Gemini Europe Services manages the exchange and custodian operation in Europe, while Gemini Europe facilitates e-money services.