Majuro, Marshall Islands, 24th March, 2022, Chainwire

Gate.io , one of the earliest and largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has joined the Global Digital Finance (GDF) Patron Board. As an established exchange with cutting-edge technology, Gate.io is committed to working with GDF, global regulators and policymakers to advocate for and accelerate the adoption of best practices for digital assets.

GDF, the leading industry body championing the adoption of best practices for digital finance, welcomes Gate.io’s input as the community comes together to promote standards for the digital assets sector, cross-industry collaboration, as well as vital engagement with global agencies, particularly as statements and regulatory frameworks continue to be released at pace.

Dr. Lin Han, founder of Gate.io, said: “Over the years, Gate.io has been committed to ensuring regulatory compliance and user protection to meet high industry standards. We are very excited to join the GDF Patron Board and look forward to contributing our industry expertise, global compliance experiences, and in-depth knowledge of digital assets to global regulators and community members. We will work with GDF to drive the adoption of standards and best practices, as well as share our experiences and promote the development and mass adoption of this industry.”

Lawrence Wintermeyer, Co-Chair of Global Digital Finance, commented: “The global crypto and digital assets sector continues to mature rapidly as we see the wider adoption of digital finance. We are delighted that Gate.io has joined the GDF Patron Board, and as a leading innovator in this space, we look forward to working with them to participate in and promote GDF’s knowledge-sharing initiatives in the community.”

For further information

Call Emma Joyce, GDF Executive Director, Global Ecosystem Director, on 07950232121

Global Digital Finance

Global Digital Finance (GDF) is an industry membership body that promotes the adoption of best practices for crypto assets and digital finance technologies, through the development of conduct standards in a shared engagement forum with market participants, policymakers and regulators. Over 150 global organisations are members of GDF and over 350 industry professionals from around the world have worked on developing the GDF codes of conduct, the only global standard in this emerging sector.

About Gate.io

Established in 2013, Gate.io is one of the earliest and largest cryptocurrency exchanges. It is considered one of the safest and most reliable global exchanges. Gate.io has over 10 million registered users. It is consistently ranked as one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges based on liquidity and trading volume on CoinGecko. It has become one of the verified cryptocurrency exchanges in the market surveillance report of Blockchain Transparency Institute (BTI). It was given a rating of 4.5 by Forbes Advisor, making it one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021.

Gate.io offers other services beyond centralized cryptocurrency exchange, such as decentralized exchange, Gatechain, research institute, venture capital, wallet, data analytic services, NFT, and more.



Head of PR & Communication

Dion Guillaume

Gate.io

dion@mail.gate.io