Gate.io – a leading cryptocurrency exchange – closed an impressive year in 2021, surpassing 1,300 coins and tokens listed on the platform and exceeding 10 million registered users. The exchange has pledged to continue its aggressive expansion in 2022, launching three different programs to invest heavily in the crypto market through Gate Ventures, Gate.io Labs and the Gate Grants Project Incubation Program.

Gate Ventures

Gate Ventures is a worldwide venture investment initiative with a dedicated $100 million fund that’s focussed on the following areas:

Technical and Financial Infrastructure

Crypto-Native Ecosystem.

Next-Gen Applications

Recently, Gate Ventures participated in SEBA Bank’s $119M Series C round as a consortium member with Altive. SEBA Bank is a FINMA-licensed bank headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, that offers digital banking, trading, and custodial services for institutional investors and High Networth Individuals (HNWIs).

In 2022, Gate Ventures will be committed to supporting portfolio companies in product development, operational expansion, and global growth.

Gate.io Labs

In January 2021, Gate.io launched Gate.io Labs – a startup accelerator. Its purpose is to support talented entrepreneurs and disruptive ideas with industry support, best practices, and resources.

Gate.io Labs, in addition to providing projects with multi-channel quality onsite and GateChain ecosystem support, has also set up a dedicated seed fund of $50 million in funding support to incentivize quality projects. The full site support includes the online GateChain DeFi exchange and lending for select projects, being featured on Gate.io Startup (one of the top 10 IEO platforms in the world, as per CryptoRank), follow-on investment opportunities, ‘liquidity’ incentives, priority access to the GateChain ecosystem, and exposure to Gate.io’s over 10 million users to promote steady, rapid, and sustainable project development.

All projects chosen by Gate.io will grow steadily, rapidly, and sustainably under the supervision of Gate.io Labs. Gate.io Labs has been involved in incubating over 160 projects in more than a dozen sectors, serving over 10 million users, with the highest number of projects yielding 186 times their revenue.

Gate Grants Project Incubation Program

Gate.io also launched the ‘ Gate Grants Project Incubation Program ’ in 2021 to promote the long-term development of the crypto ecosystem. The Gate Grants Project Incubation Program’s dedicated fund will be used to incubate high-quality blockchain projects that will help improve the crypto ecosystem. The resources provided by the program are:

$10K-$100K seed funding round to kickstart the idea.

If needed, the project can get additional funding from Gate.io Labs, Gate.io Startup, and industry-leading VCs.

Dedicated marketing and HR activities.

Priority listing on Gate.io

Access to Gate.io’s technical support team

Strategic partnership opportunities with over 100 projects.

Breakthrough ideas require timely funding and rapid execution on the ground. Gate.io relies on investment channels such as Gate Ventures, Gate.io Labs and Gate Grants to make strategic investments in emerging projects and ideas. As an experienced and trusted partner, Gate.io can help global innovation projects leverage Gate.io’s strong ecosystem and resources to build future innovation.

