Gala Price Prediction 2023-2032: Is the GALA Token a Good Investment?

GALA is all set to rally for this month primarily due to the disruptive nature of blockchain gaming. While GALA currently runs on the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum ecosystems, it has plans to switch to its own blockchain soon. A string of recent partnerships, including that with Epic Games Store, a major non-blockchain gaming company, makes the coming months interesting as we enter December 2022. So, how do we navigate through our Gala Price Prediction 2023 – 2032?

The success of the Epic Games partnership would mean that GRIT, one of the first Web3 games to be released, will be done through the Epic platform. If one can recall the report from trend-spotting firm Gartner, 20% will spend at least an hour each day shopping, working, playing, or learning in the metaverse by 2026. All these only confirm that Gala Games (GALA) is well-positioned to grow and benefit from that future trend.

Two aspects of this metaverse play could encourage you to include GALA in your portfolio:

How much is GALA worth?

Today’s Gala price is $0.047077 with a 24-hour trading volume of $168,615,903. Gala is down 1.92% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #126, with a live market cap of $328,463,461. It has a circulating supply of 6,977,205,436 GALA coins and the max. supply is not available.

Let’s take a look at factors for consideration that can help validate our Gala price predictions.

Also Read:

Gala price analysis 1-day chart: GALA/USDT experiences slight bullish momentum near $0.027

GALA experienced a slight bullish rally today as bears failed to hold the support at $0.027. The coin increased by 1.03% and continued an uptrend. It is essential to know that the current sentiment surrounding the Gala token is bringing promises of a potential upward move. Also, the 24-hour volume climbed as it touched $283.192 million, showing increased trading activities. GALA currently trades at $0.0302.

Source: TradingView

The RSI-14 trend line aims to enter a bullish region as it hovers at the 41-level, hinting that bullish sentiment is surging. The SMA-14 level suggests further volatility in the next few hours.

GALA/USD 4-hour price chart: GALA price sees an uptrend near $0.0301

The 4-hour Gala price suggests that the bulls are dominating the buying opportunity, as the price saw a slight uptrend in the last 4 hours. Gala is slightly above the EMA100 mark.

Source: TradingView

Furthermore, the BOP indicator is at the 0.29 category, indicating a slightly bullish momentum in price. Furthermore, the MACD line has formed green candles near the signal line, indicating a neutral position.

What to expect from Gala price analysis next?

The hourly price chart confirms that the bulls are trying to take over the bears, forcing the price of Gala toward the $0.0306 resistance zone. But, if the bulls fail to initiate a more bullish uptrend, we might see Gala’s price fall back to the $0.030 support.

The token has also climbed above its 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

Source: TradingView

Gala Price Prediction by Cryptopolitan 2023-2032

9b9bd169 e04b 415b 9f7a c4be96742a08

Year Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price 2023 $0.036 $0.038 $0.042 2024 $0.054 $0.056 $0.064 2025 $0.080 $0.083 $0.094 2026 $0.12 $0.12 $0.14 2027 $0.18 $0.18 $0.21 2028 $0.26 $0.27 $0.31 2029 $0.37 $0.38 $0.44 2030 $0.54 $0.56 $0.64 2031 $0.80 $0.82 $0.93 2032 $1.19 $1.22 $1.36

Gala Price Prediction 2023

According to our Gala price prediction for 2023, the coin is expected to have a maximum price of $0.042. We also predict that the Gala price will be around an average of $0.038 and a low of $0.042 for the same year. We expect the Gala to surge slightly by 2023.

Gala Price Prediction 2024

Our Gala price prediction for 2024 is a maximum of $0.064. We also expect the Gala price to be around an average of $0.056 and a low of $0.054 for the same year. Again, the price of the Gala is expected to experience a price increase following partnerships and developments from 2023.

Gala Price Prediction 2025

According to our Gala price prediction for 2025, the Gala is predicted to have a maximum price of $0.094. Also, we expect the Gala price to be around an average of $0.083 and a minimum value of $0.080 for the same year.

Gala Price Prediction 2026

Our Gala price prediction for 2026 is a maximum of $0.14. We can expect the Gala price to be around an average of $0.12 and a low of $0.12 for the same year.

Gala Price Prediction 2027

According to our Gala price prediction for 2027, the Gala is predicted to have a maximum price of $0.21. We can expect the Gala price to be around an average of $0.18 and a low of $0.18 for the same year. It is essential to know that Gala’s price is expected to increase throughout the same year.

Gala Price Prediction 2028

Our Gala price prediction for 2028 is a maximum of $0.31. We can expect the Gala price to be around an average of $0.27 and a low of $0.26 for the same year.

Gala Price Prediction 2029

Our Gala price prediction for 2029 is a maximum of $0.44. Again, we can expect the Gala price to be around an average of $0.38 and a low of $0.37 for the same year. The influx of new projects in the ecosystem will likely lead to mass adoption and affect its price positively.

Gala Price Prediction 2030

Our Gala price prediction for 2030 is a maximum of $0.64. We can expect the Gala price to be around an average of $0.56 and a low of $0.54 in 2030.

Gala Price Prediction 2031

According to our Gala price prediction for 2031, the maximum Gala price is $0.93. Again, we also predict that the Gala price will reach an average of $0.82 and a low of $0.80 for the same year. Gala is expected to increase steadily, and we predict that 2031 is the year for this cryptocurrency.

Gala Price Prediction 2032

Our Gala price prediction for 2032 is a maximum price of $1.36. We expect the average price of the token to reach $1.22, while its minimum trading price will be $1.19. Gala is expected to record new highs in 2032, and investors are expected to see returns on their investments.

Gala Price Prediction by Wallet Investor

According to Wallet Investor, Gala is a bad long-term investment. Wallet Investor also predicts that Gala will be worth $0.00252 in one year. In five years, they expect the coin will devalue by 98.5%.

Gala Price Prediction by CryptoPredictions

According to CryptoPredictions, Gala is expected to reach a maximum price of $0.048, with an average price of $0.038 by 2023. The lowest price of the coin is expected to be $0.032.

By 2025, the coin is expected to reach a maximum price of $0.0699, with an average price of $0.056. The coin’s lowest price by that is expected to be $0.047.

By 2027, CryptoPredictions forecasts that Gala will reach a maximum price of $0.0902, with a minimum price of $0.0723. The coin’s lowest price by that time is expected to be $0.614.

Gala Price Prediction by Digital Coin Price

Digital Coin Price predicts that Gala will reach a maximum price of $0.0891, with an average price of $0.0828 by the end of 2023.

By 2027, they predict that Gala will be worth a maximum price of $0.067, with an average price of $0.0618. The minimum price of the coin is expected to be $0.0271.

Furthermore, Digital Coin Price predicts that the Gala coin will reach a maximum price of $0.23, with an average forecast price of $0.22 by 2029. The lowest price of the coin is expected to be $0.20.

Also, Digital Coin Price predicts that Gala will have a maximum price of $0.59, with an average trading price of $0.58 by 2032. The lowest price of the coin is expected to be $0.57.

Gala Price Predictions by Coincodex

Coincodex predicts that Gala will be worth $0.0417 in six months. They expect the coin to reach a maximum price of $0.1750 in one year.

Coincodex also gave a long-term prediction of the Gala token by comparing the coin against other technological innovations and trends. According to their predictions, Gala will reach $0.1688 if it follows Internet Growth. They also predict that the coin will be worth $0.361 by 2026 if it follows Google’s Growth.

Overview of Gala coin

Gala Price $0.03 Gala Price Change 24h 0.21% Gala Price Change 7d -2.14% Gala Market cap $211,257,372.53 Gala Circulating Supply 6,977,205,436 GALA Gala Trading Volume $60,487,873.63 Gala All-time high $0.84 Gala All-time low $0.00015



[mcrypto id=”141396″]

<div data-target="itb-widget" data-token-id="GALA" data-type="quick-view"></div> <br>

Gala Price History

GALA’s price has been bullish for the long term as the token rose to an all-time high above $0.8. Since its inception in 2019, the token achieved a value of $0.0015 in Sept 2020. Following this price level, the token fell as low as $0.0002 and rebounded to reach a price of $0.003.

Following the start of 2021, the token reached a price of $0.03 by March, following down to $0.0078. However, the token again turned bullish and reclaimed $0.04 by Sept 2021.

The GALA price forecast presented by several websites is mainly bullish, and it seems that soon, we will see the average price of the GALA token above $1.

Recent news on the Gala Network

Upgrade on Gala Games ecosystem: Blockchain gaming platform Gala Games has introduced a significant contract upgrade to its ecosystem, marking the launch of a new token and a reduction in total supply. This change swaps the original GALA token with a new version (GALA v2), ending all support for the prior token. Jason Brink, President of Blockchain at Gala Games, announced that the ongoing distribution process will initially cater to exchanges, followed by all other holders. This milestone has also triggered a series of token burns to counter a “dump and exit” scenario. In addition to fulfilling its pledge of burning two billion Gala tokens this year, the company has burned an additional 3.96 billion GALA, equal to its total revenue in GALA, and 15 billion GALA from its reserves. Altogether, 20.96 billion Gala has been burned as the V2 contract launched.

More on Gala Coin

What is GALA?

GALA is the utility token of Gala Games and is the main asset used in the Gala Ecosystem for gaming and buying the in-game assets. The token is an integral part of Gala Games, which users can use in the Gala Games ecosystem by running a Gala Node.

However, to run a node, Gala players will need a license that will allow them to earn rewards and NFT from their home computers. But the catch is that this license costs $13,000 in ETH, BAT, or GALA. Furthermore, the number of nodes that can participate in the process is 50,000.

How does Gala work?

Gala is similar to a Steam store or GOG and involves a variety of games that users can play on the platform. Unlike other stores, which include players paying to play the games, the games here are free-to-play, and users can own all the items in the game. GOG.com is a digital distribution platform with a curated selection of games and a philosophy that is “you buy it, you own it.”

Gala’s approach to blockchain-based gaming is unique compared to the new ‘buying’ in-game items. There are a total of 5 games on the platform:

Mirandus

Spider Tank

Town Star

Fortified

Echoes of Empire

Most of these games are NFT and Metaverse-themed, where users will have to create something or use NFT to complete the game. Players will also find an NFT store with several in-game assets distributed in these categories: six rarity classes: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Ancient.

Gala Partnerships

Gala ended 2021 on a high with an announced partnership with Under Armour. This is poised to be a partnership for charitable causes. Two thousand nine hundred seventy-four editions of the Genesis Curry Flow NFT were made available.

Binance partnered with Gala Games and many other metaverse networks to give metaverse tokens worth $400,000 last December 2021.

Gala promised to develop blockchain games that people would want to play. They delivered on that promise by announcing in December that they would partner with legendary Sims designer Will Wright. Gala Games and Gala Labs worked with Wright to create the VOXverse, a home for your favorite collectible “avatars that DeFi!”.

Gala games enable blockchain-gaming-focused projects, allowing users to utilize their NFT characters in gameplay. These features made it easy for GALA to make significant gains after being listed on the Binance exchange.

What makes Gala unique?

Gala has several unique qualities that stand apart from other blockchain-based play-to-earn gaming platforms.

Gala has an integrated store, making it way easier for players to play and earn or buy and sell in-game items over its built-in marketplace.

It is built on the Binance Smart Chain and is a BEP-20 asset. This brings down the transaction fees while spending GALA tokens.

Gala’s massive community decides which games to list and governs the platform’s performance. It has a whopping 1.3 million-plus monthly users.

Gala Announcements

Gala has announced that starting May 15th, all addresses holding GALA tokens on Ethereum network will receive a new GALA (V2) token.

We are happy to announce that on May 15th, all addresses holding $GALA on ETH will receive the new $GALA(v2) token! There are significant improvements coming to the token itself, and we will be releasing an audit report shortly.https://t.co/iaxzMWMvj8 — Gala Games (@GoGalaGames) April 18, 2023

Huobi also announced its strategic partnership with the Gala blockchain network.

👏 Great News!#Huobi is happy to announce a strategic partnership with #Gala Games @GoGalaGames in ecosystem development.



Together, we will cooperate in the investment and listing of high-quality projects, including Layer1 integration, cobranding & community development. pic.twitter.com/LTqy8pXkF3 — Huobi (@HuobiGlobal) March 31, 2023

Conclusion

Gala is poised to reach new heights in the future based on our price prediction. Having accessed the financial metrics of the coin, we conclude that it is a good long-term investment for investors. Our long-term GALA token price prediction is $1.84. Even though we are bullish on the token, we expect you to do your own research before investing in it.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.