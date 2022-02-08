TL; DR Breakdown

FTX.US to giveaway Bitcoin in Super Bowl ad

The company will give away $374,000 or $484,000 in BTC

Super Bowl provides a wider reach for FTX.US

Bitcoin continues to be one of the most sought-after digital assets in the crypto market. This is because it is still in the lead in terms of value in the market. Riding on this, FTX.US has announced that its advertisement during the Super Bowl LVI will feature a Bitcoin giveaway. With the event scheduled to hold on February 13, the company has not yet confirmed the amount of Bitcoin that it will give away during the event.

The company will give away $374,000 or $484,000 in BTC

FTX.US has also mentioned that the total number of Bitcoin that will be given to attendees at the event will depend on the ad’s time. In its statement, FTX.US mentioned that it would be open to giving out $374,000 worth of Bitcoin if its ad airs by 8:50 PM. In the same vein, the company‘s bitcoin pool could be increased to $484,000 Bitcoin if the ad airs by 11 PM. However, the Super Bowl is scheduled to air the company’s ad by 8 PM during the event’s second half. The company will award just four people with the whole pool, but they do not need to sign up for an account to win.

Super Bowl provides a wider reach for FTX.US

FTX.US has also mentioned that participants do not need to sign up for an account on the company’s platform, and it will reach out to winners via the microblogging platform Twitter. To stand a chance to win, attendees are required to check the pinned tweet of the company and retweet them for other people to see.



Winners must also be residents of the United States of America except residents of New York. This latest advertisement is coming off the back of a recent push by Sam Bankman Fried for people in the sports industry to adopt and use digital assets. The Super Bowl is scheduled to have more than 92 million viewers across the United States. Bankman Fried also said that the Super Bowl opens the exchange to a wider audience.