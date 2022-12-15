FTX’s top executive blew the whistle on SBF for probable fraud 

Recent sources show that authorities were notified of the demise of the FTX prior to its actual occurrence. Days prior to FTX’s bankruptcy filing last month, co-CEO Ryan Salame informed Bahamian authorities that founder Sam Bankman-Fried may have committed fraud by transferring customer funds to his other company, Alameda Research.

CZ did not take down SBF and FTX

Salame highlighted the “possible mishandling of clients’ assets” by Bankman-Fried in a filing relating to FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings on Wednesday. The letter included in the file was dated November 9 and was addressed to the commissioner of police by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB). FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11.

Contrary to the vast majority of market speculations, it was not Changpeng Zhao (CZ) of Binance who brought down SBF and FTX, but rather one of the company’s top executives. Wednesday’s statement is the first public acknowledgment of an insider turning against Bankman-Fried.

According to Bahamian court records, former co-CEO @FTX_Official Ryan Salame blew the whistle @kevinolearytv .



NOT @cz_binance.



Page 49.



Now please stop damaging this ecosystem with your speculation. https://t.co/QE1codyT78 — ☀🌸Crypto Eri 218k Followers (beware of imposters) (@sentosumosaba) December 15, 2022

Salame stated that the funds were to offset Alameda’s financial losses and that the transfer was neither authorized nor approved by their clients. Moreover, he informed the SCB that only three individuals possessed the required access to move client assets to Alameda: former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX co-founder Zixiao “Gary” Wang, and the engineer Nishad Singh.

Salame stated that he told Bankman-Fried and Alameda executives that the likely mismanagement of client funds, which were commingled with Alameda’s, violated “normal corporate governance.”

After that, Christina Rolle, executive director of the SCB, contacted the commissioner of the Royal Bahamas Police Force to request an inquiry since the information “may constitute misappropriation, theft, fraud, or some other crime.”

The following day, on November 11, the SCB froze FDM’s assets, stopped the company’s registration in the country, and the Bahamian Supreme Court appointed a provisional liquidator in an effort to protect the company’s assets. Similar to Bankman-Fried, Salame was a prominent political donor, giving $20 million to Republican causes.

Tucker reveals what Ghislaine Maxwell-style ARREST of FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried is REALLY about…



"Clearly somebody in a position of power did not want to hear what SBF had to say."



pic.twitter.com/qP8pUtd85P — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 14, 2022

According to the documents, Salame is presumed to be in Washington, D.C., and he has not spoken publicly since the collapse of the exchange. On November 7, he responded with “lol” to Binance co-founder Yi He’s explanation of why the exchange sold its FTX Token in his final public tweet.

FTX’s collapse taints the industry with absurdity

The mixing of SBF’s companies’ funds is a significant issue in the FTX scandal. SBF, the deposed and detained CEO of the company, has stated that he did not knowingly commingle funds. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged SBF with fraud, stating that he gave Alameda Research access to FTX customer assets by creating a special line of credit.

Another former executive from a company associated with FTX is said to have assisted authorities in recent weeks. Pictures purportedly showing Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison in a New York coffee shop a short distance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office fueled rumors on December 4.

BREAKING: @GaryGensler met w @SBF_FTX twice over the past year, or so. I cant recall another time when an @SECGov chair met privately w a target of a major fraud in the months leading up to charges being filed and the targets arrest. Incoming GOP majority will be asking questions — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) December 13, 2022

In the wake of the FTX crash, the cryptocurrency community suspects she may have struck a deal with authorities. SBF is the only individual from FTX and Alameda to have been charged thus far, lending validity to the theory that officials from both companies are supporting law enforcement.

In addition to wire and securities fraud, he is accused of money laundering and campaign financing offenses. The documents indicate that during this crucial pre-bankruptcy period, SBF exchanged emails with a number of Bahamian authorities, including Ms. Rolle and Attorney General Ryan Pinder.

In an email sent to Mr. Pinder on the evening of November 9, Bankman-Fried apologized for “delayed responses” to prior messages. In the email, SBF stated, “It’s been a hectic week, but that’s on me. Myself and Joe (cc’ed) will be responsive going forward.” Joseph Bankman, his father, was copied on the email.

Bankman-Fried added in the same message that FTX has “segregated funds for all Bahamian customers” and that “we would be more than happy to open up withdrawals for all Bahamian customers on FTX so that they can fully withdraw all of their assets tomorrow, making them fully whole.”

Several billion dollars worth of client assets have vanished, John Ray III, the new chief executive officer of FTX, testified before the US Congress. He stated that a portion of the funds likely went to Alameda.

In addition, Mike Belshe, the CEO of digital asset custodian BitGo, has revealed that Alameda Research sought to redeem 3,000 Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) before FTX’s bankruptcy declaration on November 11.

Interesting nugget from today's $WBTC Twitter Space w/ @BitGo and @KyberNetwork:



During FTX turmoil, someone from Alameda tried to redeem 3k WBTC for BTC.



BitGo refused to honor.



Tokens were burned anyway.



BitGo isn't sure what to do w/ the 3k BTC.https://t.co/A1wYY72skb — Chris Blec (@ChrisBlec) December 14, 2022

During a Dec. 14 Twitter Spaces event hosted by decentralized finance (DeFi) researcher Chris Blec, Belshe confirmed the company denied the redemption request because the unidentified Alameda representative involved failed Bitgo’s security verification and appeared unfamiliar with how the wrapped Bitcoin burning process worked.