logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

FTX announces plans to compensate phishing scam victims

FTX
TL;DR Breakdown
  • FTX announces plans to compensate phishing scam victims
  • Bankman Fried says the compensation is a one-time thing
  • Hackers have stolen $3 billion this month

FTX has announced that it will compensate users whose accounts were breached by hackers $6 million. The hackers took over some of the accounts on the platform, carrying out illegal trades some days ago. According to a Twitter post by the exchange CEO Sam Bankman Fried, the exchange generally has a rule of not paying compensation to users who fall into phishing scams. However, he noted that this case differs from the others, and the firm will make an exception.

FTX boss says the compensation is just a one-time thing

The FTX boss mentioned that this compensation was the only one the firm would do, and in the case of another occurrence, it will not pay compensation. In his statement on Twitter, he mentioned that this act should not serve as a precedent and clarified that only affected users will be paid. He also noted that users on its platform would only receive the reimbursements as other exchanges might do so if they wished.

The phishing attack enabled hackers to breach the API of users across several crypto exchanges, using the accounts to carry out several trades. Some days ago, the news made the rounds after an analysis website was told that users saw transactions they didn’t sanction in their accounts.

Hackers stole $3 billion in October 2022

FTX announced that it moved swiftly to halt the affected accounts and the API keys. Before the incident, Bankman Fried had published a detailed report about his thoughts on the hacks and scams in the crypto sector and the way forward. He also noted that regulators could create a rule which will see hackers hold on to either $5 million of their loot or take 5% before returning the remaining funds.

There has been series of hacks in October, leading the market to dub the month hacktober. A recent Chainalysis report noted that October had witnessed the highest hack incidents in the market’s history. The report claimed that hackers could steal a total of $3 billion front individuals and firms across the market. Although regulators are trying to mitigate the occurrences, it looks like the hackers are becoming wiser as the days roll on.

Owotunse Adebayo

Owotunse Adebayo

Adebayo loves to keep tab of exciting projects in the blockchain space. He is a seasoned writer who has written tons of articles about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Related News

Hot Stories

Cardano price analysis: Cryptocurrency value upgrades to $0.3618 after a sudden upturn
24 October, 2022
2 mins read
Ripple’s Chief Engineer resigns after nearly 10 years, will this affect XRP’s recovery?
24 October, 2022
2 mins read
Avalanche price analysis: AVAX obtains bearish momentum at $15.73
24 October, 2022
2 mins read
Chainlink price analysis: LINK rejected at $7.00, further downside expected
24 October, 2022
2 mins read
Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE retests $0.061, fails to break higher
24 October, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

South Korean regulator reveal plans to curb money laundering
24 October, 2022
2 mins read
Professional investors intend to invest in crypto despite stiff regulation – Study
24 October, 2022
2 mins read
FTX announces plans to compensate phishing scam victims
24 October, 2022
2 mins read
Weekly crypto price analysis 23rd Oct: BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, and SOL
24 October, 2022
2 mins read
Cathie Wood of Ark projects $1M valuation per BTC
24 October, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here