FTX and Genesis reach settlement for $175M to Alameda, down from $4B

FTX and Genesis have reached an agreement to resolve allegations linked to the continuing insolvencies of both firms. Genesis has committed to paying $175 million to Alameda Research, FTX’s trading division, as part of the settlement. Additionally, Genesis has agreed to relinquish any claims it might have had against the assets of FTX.

FTX has been looking to recover funds

Following its dramatic collapse orchestrated by its founder Sam Bankman-Fried in November, the cryptocurrency exchange FTX has been actively endeavoring to recover billions of dollars from politicians, hedge funds, and fellow cryptocurrency companies. Initially, the exchange aimed to reclaim almost $4 billion from Genesis, primarily associated with loans from Genesis to Alameda.

Genesis, the lending division of the prominent crypto entity Digital Currency Group, was trapped in its bankruptcy proceedings that commenced in early 2023. The efforts to retrieve funds from the exchange have threatened DCG’s capability to fulfill its obligations to other creditors, including Gemini, the crypto enterprise established by the Winklevoss twins.

The settlement between FTX and Genesis highlights the intricate interconnections in the crypto realm, where companies have become intertwined through loans, transactions, and investments. The collapse of high-profile ventures such as the exchange reverberated throughout the industry, with FTX’s endeavors to reimburse creditors triggering a ripple effect on other enterprises.

The two exchanges were intricately intertwined, as highlighted by FTX’s bankruptcy legal team, who asserted that Genesis played a pivotal role in providing funds to FTX and played a crucial part in its fraudulent business model. Genesis had outstanding loans to Alameda totaling more than $8 billion at one juncture.

In reaction to the news, crypto analyst Adam Cochran mentioned that they paid $175 million to settle a $4 billion debt position suggesting that the claims Genesis had against the defunct exchange are now resolved and cannot go back to DCG/Grayscale. According to him, this arrangement seems highly advantageous for DCG, but on the flip side, it seems like a detrimental deal for FTX creditors.

The FTX saga continues

The downfall of the exchange’s trading division, coupled with its ill-fated positions, played a central role in the collapse of the entire exchange. Allegedly, Bankman-Fried directed the firm to utilize customer deposits to patch up deficits in its financial standing. After filing for bankruptcy, the exchange, overseen by former Enron executive John Ray III, embarked on a mission to recover assets, including repaid loans from Genesis. Concurrently, Genesis emerged as a major unsecured creditor of FTX, with a debt of $226.3 million, according to a filing in January.

Though the $175 million settlement doesn’t encompass the entirety of FTX’s attempted retrieval, it does facilitate a more streamlined process between the two players. As articulated in the submission to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, its legal representatives indicated that the agreement serves to comprehensively and conclusively resolve the multifaceted, multinational legal disputes.

In a distinct submission made on Thursday, Ray expressed his support for the agreement, characterizing it as the outcome of negotiations conducted in good faith and at a fair distance from bias. He contended that the agreement confers noteworthy financial advantages upon all involved parties.

However, despite these advancements, the defunct exchange’s bankruptcy case remains one of the most extensive in U.S. corporate history. The company remains embroiled in ongoing legal battles to recover funds, even from executives within its subsidiary companies.

Meanwhile, a hearing has been scheduled for September 13th, during which a judge will be requested to endorse the agreement formally.