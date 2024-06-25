FSL Announces STEPN GO is Live on the App Store with Sneaker Alpha Draw

Sydney, Australia, June 25th, 2024, Chainwire

Following the successful launch on the Google Play Store, FSL has officially launched STEPN GO on the App Store. This new social lifestyle app, created by the gaming studio behind the pioneering ‘Move and Earn’ app STEPN, integrates gaming and social features. The first Phase allows users to participate in the Alpha Draw to earn Sneaker NFTs. During the next phases, these NFTs will be the gateway to earning the new GO GAME TOKEN (GGT) by walking, jogging, and running.

Building on the success of STEPN, which became the first blockchain gaming app to integrate Apple Pay in May 2023, STEPN GO continues FSL’s commitment to accessibility and innovation. This integration allowed users to purchase STEPN products and upgrades within the app without the need to connect a wallet, significantly simplifying the user experience.

Designed to deliver a captivating and rewarding fitness journey, STEPN GO features the user-friendly Haus System for easy onboarding. This system allows users to lend their Sneakers to friends and family, eliminating the need for prior crypto knowledge. By walking or running with their Sneakers, users can earn the new GO GAME TOKEN (GGT). Additionally, the app will introduce a PvP game feature where users can earn GMT, the FSL Ecosystem token. Later, customizable avatars and outfits will let users create unique looks and showcase them on the in-app Interactive Map.

Jerry Huang, Co-Founder of FSL, stated, “With STEPN GO now available on the App Store, we are simplifying the onboarding process for web2 users by eliminating the need for prior crypto knowledge. Our Haus System allows users to lend Sneakers to friends and family, making it easier for new users to get started. This approach ensures that everyone can enjoy the benefits of our app without any barriers, fostering a more inclusive and engaging community.”

During the Alpha Draw conducted directly in the STEPN GO app, every user has a chance to obtain a set of 3 STEPN GO Shoe Boxes, each containing 1 Soul-Bound Sneaker, by participating in daily raffles. By obtaining the Sneakers, the winners enjoy exclusive access to the Alpha Testing of STEPN GO.

Yawn Rong, Co-Founder of FSL, said, “Our integration of Apple Pay into STEPN marked a significant milestone in enhancing user convenience and accessibility. Moving forward, we are excited to continue working closely with Apple to bring even more innovative updates to STEPN GO. The launch of STEPN GO on the App Store and the Alpha Draw represents our ongoing commitment to providing our community with engaging experiences.”

To participate, users must time-lock 5 GMT per ticket and can acquire up to 10 tickets per Alpha Draw Round, plus additional bonus tickets for Extra Rounds. All participants must time-lock their GMT until April 19, 2028, and will receive a full refund regardless of whether they win STEPN GO Sneakers. After each Alpha Round, users can scratch their tickets to reveal potential prizes, including collectible sticker sets and a set of 3 Soul-Bound STEPN GO Shoe Boxes.

In addition to the Alpha Draw, extra opportunities to win STEPN GO Sneakers and qualify to the Alpha Testing are given through the STEPN GO’ers Program, STEPN GO Discord, and the STEPN GO X account. Finally, a limited number of STEPN GO Sneakers are also available on the MOOAR platform, serving as a bonus prize for the MOOAR Box S2 rewards program.

The STEPN GO Alpha Draw is officially live. Download STEPN GO from the App Store now for your chance to win STEPN GO Sneakers and gain early access to STEPN GO.

About STEPN GO

Building on the success of STEPN, the pioneering move-and-earn platform, STEPN GO revolutionizes social fitness in everyday life. Buy, borrow, or lend your Sneakers to earn rewards by staying active. Your rewards can be used to level up, cash out, or flex your online appearance, fostering both physical activity and social connections.

To learn more about STEPN GO, read the whitepaper: STEPN GO Whitepaper.

About STEPN

Since its debut in 2021, STEPN has become the leading ‘Move and Earn’ app with over 5.6 million users and 1 million Sneaker NFTs. It has partnered with major brands like ASICS, Steve Aoki, and adidas, and was the first blockchain gaming app to integrate Apple Pay, simplifying the onboarding process for web2 users.

