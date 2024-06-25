Loading...

Germany’s selling pressure threatens Bitcoin’s $60K

2 mins read
Germany's selling pressure threatens Bitcoin's $60K

Contents
1. Bitcoin can’t catch a break
Share link:

In this post:

  • Germany has offloaded 900 more BTC, destabilizing Bitcoin further as it reels from Mt. Gox FUD.
  • Bitcoin’s trading activity has increased, but bearish sentiment is prevailing.

Germany has put a massive amount of Bitcoin on the market, causing a stir in the community. The German Government’s (BKA) cryptocurrency wallet unloaded more than $54 million worth of Bitcoin in just one day. On June 25, the wallet sold 900 BTC in three transactions. This selling pressure could drag Bitcoin’s price below $60,000.

The first two transactions involved 200 BTC each, and they were sent to Coinbase and Kraken. The third and largest transaction, worth 500 BTC (over $30 million), went to a mysterious wallet labeled “139Po.” This wallet has interacted with the German government before, so it’s suspicious.

Source: Arkham

Data from Arkham shows that Germany sent 800 BTC to “139Po” on June 20, followed by another 500 BTC on June 19. Despite it all, the German government’s wallet still holds 46,359 BTC.

Breaking down the German Government’s (BKA) portfolio, it reveals a total value of $2,833,872,260.24. The price of Bitcoin at the time was $61,129.00, showing a minor drop of $66. The value change for the portfolio was a decrease of $3.06 million.

Germany has been busy in the market. Five days ago, they received 300 BTC ($19.48 million) from Kraken and sent 200 BTC ($13.16 million) to Coinbase. Another 800 BTC ($52.65 million) went to wallet “139v6VcXR.” Internal transfers of 1,000 BTC ($65.96 million) were also made.

Germany's selling pressure threatens Bitcoin's $60K
Source: Arkham

Bitcoin can’t catch a break

Bitcoin has been reeling from the Mt. Gox FUD, and Germany’s sell-offs have destabilized it some more. At press time, its price was $61,129, down by 0.38%. The 24-hour trading volume has increased by 32.45%, reaching $76.61 billion.

The market cap stood at $1.20 trillion. Open interest (OI) saw a 2.85% decline, landing at $32.36 billion. It has seen $101.13 million liquidated in the past 24 hours.

Other cryptocurrencies, however, remain unaffected for the time being. ETH’s price rose to $3,372.45, with a 1.27% increase. Solana surged by 7.42%, BNB saw a slight 0.13% rise, and DOGE jumped by 4.87%.

Germany's selling pressure threatens Bitcoin's $60K
Source: Coinglass

The presence of more confirmed double-top patterns suggests that upward movements in Bitcoin’s price might face resistance and potentially reverse downward near recent highs of around $62,000.

Mixed signals from the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator tells us that the market is entering a consolidation phase.

Germany's selling pressure threatens Bitcoin's $60K
Source: TradingView

With more double tops being confirmed (25 confirmations) compared to double bottoms (12 confirmations), the market sentiment leans towards bearishness.

Jai Hamid

Subjects tagged in this post: | |

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
SHIB
#News
2 mins read
28 mins ago

Shiba Inu whale unloads $18M on Binance; Is the meme coin rally over?

Aave
#News
3 mins read
33 mins ago

Aave bounces from monthly lows on demand for DeFi returns

54% of Japan's institutional investors target crypto for diversification
#News
2 mins read
50 mins ago

54% of Japan’s institutional investors target crypto for diversification

Mt Gox to make BTC repayments
#News
2 mins read
2 hours ago

Mt Gox repayments to creditors may not affect Bitcoin as expected

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan