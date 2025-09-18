FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
stblUSDTUSST

Franklin Templeton among the first to mint USST from the new STBL project

2 mins read
812308
DBS teams up with Franklin Templeton and Ripple to launch tokenised fund

Contents

1. STBL trades near all-time high
Share link:

In this post:

  • Franklin Templeton announced a partnership with STBL and readiness to mint $100M worth of USST stablecoins.
  • STBL retains its price near all-time highs, despite the recent whale selling.
  • STBL still awaits listings on major spot markets, as the token still trades mostly on the PancakeSwap DEX as a Binance Alpha asset.

Franklin Templeton is among the first to mint the new stablecoin USST issued by the STBL project. The first mint arrives just days after the trading debut of the STBL token. 

Franklin Templeton is among the early adopters of the USST stablecoin, which splits the principal and yield components. The fund, which is among the tokenization pioneers on multiple chains, injected $100M into the STBL project. 

As Cryptopolitan reported earlier, STBL is a stablecoin project by the co-founder of Tether, Reeve Collins.

STBL takes yield-bearing products such as money market funds and turns them into stablecoins backed by the principal, as well as YLD tokens reflecting the yield. Franklin Templeton is expected to provide the assets for its first USST mint, as the STBL team announced through its social media. 

The STBL stablecoins resemble zero-coupon bonds, which split the principal and yield. For STBL users, the option is open to retain each of the components, or sell them to willing third parties. 

The USST token is still in beta testing, and the partnership with Franklin Templeton will complete the mint after the launch. Franklin Templeton already has experience with tokenizing money market products, but this time the fund will use the infrastructure of STBL. 

See also  Klarna, Figure, Gemini lead US IPO market to biggest week since 2021

STBL has already built its initial minting demo, where traders will be able to use on-chain RWA to create USST. The ecosystem is still in its pre-launch stage and has yet to show the real demand and activity. The first eligible products to be deposited will be BUIDL tokens by BlackRock and Ondo tokenized assets. 

STBL trades near all-time high

STBL retained most of its post-launch gains. The token is still trading around $0.18, expanding by 323% since its launch. 

Franklin Templeton among the first to mint USST from the new STBL project
STBL recovered close to its higher range | Source: Coingecko

The token still relies on spot markets and has limited derivative positions. Despite the high-profile launch, the token still has only 7,512 holders. Additionally, the low float is raising doubts about the price sustainability. 

STBL trading also still relies heavily on PancakeSwap. The token’s top trader realized $3.1M in gains after rapid initial selling, while the second-best trader extracted $2.7M. The token still has around $3.2M in its biggest liquidity pool. STBL still awaits more listings, as it only has Binance Alpha status, with no full spot listing. The token expects to significantly increase its float in the next 12 months, to 36% of the total supply. 

On-chain analysts also noted that the STBL token is not entirely transparent about ownership, locked tokens, and selling pressure. Not all wallets are labeled, and there are signs that some of the market makers sold STBL early, locking in profits. For now, those activities have not crashed STBL, but have been pointed out as a warning. 

See also  Coinbase brushes off banks' stablecoin risk warning

STBL is one of the latest major projects to choose BSC for its launch. The token’s TGE preceded another BNB rally, adding to the bullish factors. Following the launch of several high-profile tokens, Binance’s native coin broke its record at over $1,003. Recently, Franklin Templeton also announced a partnership with Binance, expanding the reach of tokenized funds.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan