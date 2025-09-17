STBL by Tether co-founder Reeve Collins rallies on Binance debut.

STBL made its trading debut as one of the biggest earners. The DeFi token launched by Tether co-founder Reeve Collins launched with representation on Binance and other leading exchanges.

STBL, the newly launched DeFi and stablecoin project by Reeve Collins, rallied during its exchange debut. The token was created by the co-founder of Tether, and aims to launch a new stablecoin company tailored to the US market. The new project used Kraken and Binance Alpha for its high-profile launch, immediately tripling its price to $0.17. STBL is still in price discovery, and the project will face competition from other stablecoin issuers.

Thank you to everyone who made the $STBL launch on Binance Alpha and Kraken such a success. 🚀 Your support validates the stablecoin infrastructure we’re building. This is only the beginning, together we’ll define Stablecoins 2.0. @stbl_official pic.twitter.com/iRg31D6pwk — Reeve Collins (@Reeve_Collins) September 17, 2025

STBL arrived just days after Tether Inc. announced its new asset to be unrolled to US buyers, as a fully compliant stablecoin. As Cryptopolitan reported, Tether has given up on bringing USDT to compliance, and instead created a new token, USAT.

The STBL project will add yet another stablecoin built to be compliant with the Genius Act, choosing the ticker USST. Additionally, the project will mint the YLD token, in an ecosystem aimed at generating passive income.

STBL remains a low-float token

Despite the initial hype, STBL remains a low-float token that may face dilution. The new asset launched 500K tokens in its initial TGE, though the total supply is capped at 10B.

On-chain data shows early STBL recipients sold 27M tokens, at a lower price of around $0.10, with several insider whales liquidating their allocation. The asset is still in early price discovery, and wallets are still stabilizing the available DEX liquidity.

STBL brings Stablecoins 2.0 narrative

The STBL project arrives in an already booming stablecoin market, with over $282B in supply. The current landscape is a mix of asset-backed tokens with fiat or bond reserves, crypto-backed mintable tokens, and fully algorithmic tokens.

The STBL project announced its addition would start the trend of Stablecoins 2.0, a new approach to issuing and redeeming a token. Stablecoins 2.0 rely on existing assets, some of which may bear yield, to issue the right amount of stablecoins. The new assets will also boost liquidity in multiple ecosystems, while the underlying assets generate yield.

STBL will take this novel approach to minting its stablecoins and YLD tokens. The assets will be priced in USD, will accrue YLD rewards, and will be backed by T-bills or fixed-income securities. Unlike USDT, the stablecoin will share its income from those products, instead of retaining it.

The project will take the usual elements of a principal and yield, creating an asset pair. The stablecoins will be backed by the principal and used for payments, while YLD will reflect the interest rate accrued. YLD can then be exchanged, to tap the value of the yield. The products will give users the ability to tap additional liquidity, while being securely backed by bonds and fixed-income assets.

The minting protocol will be decentralized and permissionless, with users being able to access the stablecoins directly. STBL does not aim to replace banks, but give access to yield-bearing finance through on-chain activity.

