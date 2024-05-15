Loading...

Founder Institute partners with Polkadot for Startup Acceleration

Founder Institute

1. Founder Institute Launches First Cohort
2. Polkadot Signs Pilot MOU with Founder Institute
  • Founder Institute announces a crucial partnership with Polkadot that will enhance Web3 technology education.
  • Polkadot and Founder Institute will together provide a core program to help startup founders in the Web3 space.
  • The cooperation with revolutionize the landscape of Startup acceleration.

Founder Institute has announced its partnership with the Polkadot ecosystem. The strategic collaboration between the two companies will launch the first Web 3.0 Cohort in the Founder Institute’s Core Program.

The partnership aims to improve Web 3.0 technology education and provide Web 3.0 startup founders with startup acceleration programs. The two companies aim to elevate Web 3.0 startup founders by empowering them to run a startup and providing access to funding opportunities.

The two organizations plan to encourage the growth of Web 3.0 startups through proper mentorship using Polkadot resources to provide acceleration programs aimed at promoting growth and development within the Polkadot ecosystem.

Also Read: Polkadot’s Pivotal Transformation under Web 3 Foundation Leadership

Founder Institute will admit its first set of startup founders in a bid to revolutionize the landscape and provide startup acceleration support.

Founder Institute Launches First Cohort

The first cohort will feature Web 3.0 startup founders with a primary focus on Polkadot technology. The program will enhance Polkadot’s adoption and encourage developer teams to take advantage of the vibrant Polkadot ecosystem.

According to the partnership agreement, the very first cohort will start on May 28th, 2024. The pioneer team will gain direct access to industry experts from the Polkadot community to facilitate an easier move into the Web3 industry.

Also Read: Polkadot Native Acala Expands to Multichain Horizons

The program is ideal for Web 3.0 builders, developers, and founders. Through this program, Founder Institute and Polkadot project that a new generation of successful Web 3.0 startups will emerge and continue to spearhead transformation in the industry.

Polkadot Signs Pilot MOU with Founder Institute

Polkadot has reportedly been working on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the organization to onboard mentors and develop a joint co-marketing initiative.

According to the MOU, the Founder Institute will ensure it provides online and onsite branding and provides all admitted founders in the program to Partner. Provide up to two mentor slots for partners as mentors in the program.

Polkadot will also assume certain responsibilities according to the agreement. The organization will recommend a mentor from the ecosystem and provide any marketing collateral as necessary, among other optional responsibilities.

Unfortunately, at the time of this publication, the Founder’s program is not open to creators worldwide. To confirm eligibility, please visit the Institute for a comprehensive list of accepted cities.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth

