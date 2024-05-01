Polkadot-native Acala Expands to Multichain Horizons Through The Sinai Upgrade

Auckland, New Zealand, May 1st, 2024, Chainwire

Acala Network releases a new technological roadmap displaying the necessary steps in offering multi-chain services to users.

Acala, a foundational platform within the Polkadot ecosystem, unveils the Sinai Upgrade, a significant advancement in its Acala 2.0 initiative aimed at broadening the horizons of the overall crypto financial landscape. This upgrade is set to enhance the platform’s multichain capabilities, setting a new standard for decentralized finance (DeFi) not only on Polkadot, but across any layer 1, 2 or 3 blockchain network.

Multichain Integration and Enhanced DeFi Accessibility

The cornerstone of the Sinai Upgrade is its focus on multichain integration, which facilitates seamless interactions across diverse blockchain environments. Acala dramatically simplifies the user multichain experience through the introduction of their advanced one-click multi-chain cross-stack DeFi feature. This feature leverages pioneering technologies, including XCM (Cross-Consensus Messaging) and Wormhole, to enable straightforward, efficient cross-chain transactions. Users will be able to easily engage in activities like staking, liquidity provisioning, and lending across major blockchain platforms such as Polkadot, Ethereum, Solana, and any select blockchain networks.

Empowering Communities Through Open Governance

Further enhancing its ecosystem, Acala introduces the open governance upgrade, empowering its community with direct involvement in governance decisions. This democratizes the process of ecosystem evolution, allowing users to influence treasury management, DEX listings, and more, fostering a transparent and inclusive community environment.

Security and Performance at the Forefront

The Sinai Upgrade also addresses the critical need for security in the expanding multichain landscape. The launch of Sentinel,

along with asynchronous backing, bolsters security and increases transaction throughput, ensuring that Acala remains at the cutting edge of blockchain performance.

Strengthening the aSEED Pathway

Accompanying these technical advances, the Sinai Upgrade finalizes the aSEED pathway, facilitating a stable and equitable process for converting and redeeming aSEED tokens. This includes establishing clear redemption criteria, which promises a fair and transparent framework for remaining aSEED holders, reflecting Acala’s commitment to maintaining trust and stability within its community.

Quote from Bryan Chen, Chief Technical Officer at Acala

“The Sinai Upgrade is a testament to Acala’s dedication to enhancing the DeFi ecosystem through robust multichain solutions,” said Bryan Chen. “As a Polkadot-native platform, we are uniquely positioned to lead the charge towards a more interconnected and efficient blockchain universe.”

About Acala

Acala is a premier platform for decentralized finance within the Polkadot network, offering innovative solutions designed to integrate and enhance liquidity across a wide range of blockchain environments. Committed to innovation, security, and community empowerment, Acala leads the way in advancing blockchain technology for global users and institutions.

