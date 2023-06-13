Former SEC Official Joins Binance.US Legal Team Amid Lawsuit Challenges

TL;DR Breakdown

Binance.US, a United States-based cryptocurrency exchange, has made a strategic move to bolster its legal defense amid ongoing allegations of operating as an unregistered securities exchange. The company has reportedly hired George Canellos, a former enforcement co-director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to join its legal team. Canellos, currently affiliated with the international law firm Milbank LLP, brings extensive experience and expertise in securities enforcement. This development comes as Binance.US faces legal challenges and strives to protect its assets from potential freezing.

Binance.US Responds to Allegations and SEC Lawsuit

In a recent court filing responding to the lawsuit initiated by the SEC, Binance.US vehemently denied allegations of failing to register as an exchange, broker, and clearing agency. The SEC had raised similar claims against Binance’s global exchange and Coinbase in subsequent filings. The regulatory body sought a temporary restraining order to freeze the assets of Binance.US, which prompted the company to take swift action in defending its operations.

Binance.US argued against the SEC’s motion, asserting that it should be denied as the proposed remedies would have severe consequences for the exchange’s business. The company criticized the SEC’s aggressive tactics, describing them as unduly burdensome and potentially crippling. These developments prompted Binance.US to suspend U.S. dollar deposits and potentially halt fiat withdrawals, citing the SEC’s actions as the main driver behind this decision.

Industry Backlash and Calls for SEC Chair’s Removal

The SEC’s handling of crypto enforcement has come under fire from both lawmakers and industry leaders who perceive its approach as heavy-handed. Representative Warren Davidson recently introduced a bill calling for the firing of SEC Chair Gary Gensler, aiming to restructure the commission. Davidson’s proposal highlights the discontent within the industry and signals a pushback against what is perceived as overly aggressive regulatory measures.

Former SEC internet enforcement chief John Reed Stark commented on the situation, suggesting that Binance’s decision to hire Canellos indicates the company’s preparation for potential criminal prosecution. Stark emphasized the gravity of the allegations made by the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), hinting at the possibility of more significant legal consequences if criminal charges were pursued.

