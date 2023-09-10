Former Atomic Test site in Suffolk Explored by Robotic Dog

TL;DR Breakdown

Innovative technology like Spot is changing the way we research and protect our historical heritage.

A groundbreaking event recently took place on the remote shingle spit of Orford Ness, near Aldeburgh, Suffolk. The National Trust, known for its dedication to preserving historical sites, embarked on an unprecedented mission to explore two Cold War-era weapons testing facilities. What makes this endeavor unique? It was carried out by a robotic dog named Spot, designed to access areas that are perilous for humans due to deteriorating concrete structures.

Unveiling a hidden history

Orford Ness has a rich and mysterious past. During both World Wars and the nuclear age, it served as a military test site. In 1993, the Ministry of Defence handed over this historically significant land to the National Trust. Since then, its enigmatic structures, such as Labs 4 and 5, also known as “pagodas,” have piqued the curiosity of historians and conservationists alike.

The purpose of the pagodas

Constructed in 1960, Labs 4 and 5 were not laboratories in the conventional sense. Instead, they were designed to subject atomic bombs to a battery of environmental tests. These tests simulated the harsh conditions that a weapon might encounter before detonation, including vibration, extreme temperatures, shocks, and G-forces. It’s important to note that no nuclear material was involved in these experiments. However, a failure could have resulted in a catastrophic explosion.

The challenge of decay

Over the years, the pagodas at Orford Ness had fallen into disrepair. Their original purpose was shrouded in secrecy during the Cold War, and after their decommissioning, they became inaccessible due to safety concerns. The decaying concrete structures posed a significant challenge to those interested in preserving their historical significance.

Spot takes the lead

To address the issue of inaccessible structures and to unveil the secrets of Labs 4 and 5, the National Trust turned to cutting-edge technology. They employed Spot, a robotic dog equipped with a camera and four hinged legs. Spot is controlled remotely and can navigate treacherous environments, making it the ideal candidate for exploring the pagodas. The use of this technology marked a pivotal moment for the National Trust, representing a commitment to ongoing research at their historic sites.

Unprecedented surveys

The mission involving Spot and accompanying drones marked the first measured survey of the pagodas at Orford Ness. The National Trust, responsible for preserving and curating historical structures, had not been able to complete a detailed survey of these buildings previously. This pioneering endeavor aimed to provide invaluable insights into the structures’ historical significance, allowing future generations to better understand their role during the Cold War.

The significance of Orford Ness

Historic England’s research into the pagodas highlighted their national and international significance. These structures are among the few remaining Cold War-era buildings of monumental scale accessible to the public. Over the years, as the concrete deteriorated, accessing the buildings became increasingly risky, necessitating innovative solutions to continue the preservation efforts.

Preserving curated decay

The National Trust follows a curated decay policy for structures like those at Orford Ness. Rather than restoring them to their original state, these buildings are left to nature, allowing them to evolve and transform. For example, the roofs of the pagodas have become nesting sites for lesser black-backed gulls, a species on the UK’s amber conservation list. This approach aims to strike a balance between preservation and allowing nature to take its course.

A glimpse into the future

Colin Evison, the innovation technical lead at BAM, emphasized the significance of the survey conducted by Spot. He hailed it as a “fantastic opportunity” to document this historic environment comprehensively for the benefit of future generations. This pioneering robotic exploration at Orford Ness sets a precedent for how technology can be harnessed to unveil the secrets of inaccessible historical sites while ensuring the safety of both structures and researchers.

The use of Spot the robotic dog to survey the historic pagodas at Orford Ness represents a significant step in preserving and uncovering the secrets of our past. As we look to the future, technology like Spot is poised to play an increasingly vital role in historical research and conservation efforts, ensuring that the stories of our past are not lost to time. Orford Ness serves as a testament to the enduring curiosity of humanity and the innovative approaches we employ to unravel the mysteries of our history.

