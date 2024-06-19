Floki Price Up Again as New P2E Meme Coin PlayDoge Nears $5M in Presale

Just when it looked like all hope was lost, Floki (FLOKI) is rising again.

FLOKI is up 7% in the past day and is now trading around the $0.00016 level.

Meanwhile, a new dog-themed P2E project called PlayDoge (PLAY) is fetching big bucks in its presale as investors pile in before its official launch.

FLOKI Shows Signs of Bullishness After Key Support Rejection

FLOKI has been struggling lately, but it looks like there may finally be signs of bullishness.

After almost two weeks of bearish price action, which saw FLOKI trade as low as $0.000158, the token has found some much-needed support.

The $0.000158 level marked a double-bottom reversal pattern – with buyers refusing to let FLOKI trade any lower.

In fact, FLOKI’s price hasn’t closed below that area since early May.

And thanks to the rebound, FLOKI’s price popped 13% higher overnight.

Although price has pulled back slightly, the surge has reignited enthusiasm from long-term holders.

The question now is whether FLOKI can continue rising.

Open interest in FLOKI derivatives continues to trend down, now at just $17.6 million.

That’s a worrying trend that indicates waning interest in a token.

However, as meme coin investors will know, tides can turn in an instant.

So, despite the dip in open interest, FLOKI’s recent price action is giving hope to its online community.

Innovation Plans Fuel Optimism for FLOKI’s Future

Despite the recent volatility, FLOKI investors have much to look forward to.

First up, there’s the Valhalla P2E game that’s already running an open alpha on the BNB Chain.

Once it hits the mainnet, players will be able to earn real FLOKI rewards as they explore an immersive open world.

It’s one of the key features that sets FLOKI’s ecosystem apart from its peers.

Then there’s the new Floki trading bot launching soon on a closed beta.

Using FLOKI as its utility token, the bot will rake in transaction fees and use them to buy and burn some of the circulating supply.

Yet the development team’s ambitions extend beyond just gaming and trading.

The team recently unveiled a roadmap with new ideas, such as debit cards, digital accounts, an education platform, and more.

This is a project that’s clearly looking to move beyond just meme status.

Overall, the signs look promising for FLOKI’s future.

Even though recent price action has been challenging, the upcoming developments provide plenty of reasons for optimism.

PlayDoge Seeks to Revolutionize P2E Crypto Gaming with Retro Vibes & Staking Yields

But the meme coin that’s turning heads the most this week isn’t FLOKI – it’s a newcomer called PlayDoge that’s quickly becoming one of the hottest topics in crypto.

This project isn’t just another meme coin.

It’s a P2E gaming ecosystem that taps into the nostalgia of ‘90s virtual pets like Tamagotchi.

Players get to adopt, nurture, and earn PLAY tokens by caring for their very own Doge companions.

The developers believe this kind of gamification will drive interest in PLAY.

And so far, they are right.

PlayDoge’s ongoing presale has raised almost $5 million since it kicked off at the end of May.

The FOMO is easy to understand since PLAY tokens are available for just $0.0051 each.

This price will increase over time, so those who invest as soon as possible are rewarded with a lower entry point.

Presale investors can even stake their PLAY tokens to earn more rewards.

Annual yields are quoted at 151%, so a theoretical investment of 10,000 PLAY tokens could grow to 25,100 in just a year.

This impressive staking setup, combined with PlayDoge’s retro vibes, is driving enormous interest in the project’s Telegram channel.

Ultimately, when it comes to P2E meme coins, FLOKI still reigns supreme.

But if PlayDoge keeps up this momentum, it might soon give FLOKI a run for its money.

Visit PlayDoge Presale