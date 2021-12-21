TL;DR Breakdown:

Floki Inu is building a state-of-the-art school in the Tafa locality of Niger, Nigeria.

The project will also build two schools Guatemala and Laos.

The Floki team is partnering with UN-recognized NGO’s for this project.

Floki Inu, one of the latest trending meme coin projects has announced its vision to build a school in every underdeveloped nation. To initiate this vision, FLOKI will be building three new schools in Nigeria, Laos, and Guatemala.

According to its Twitter announcement earlier today, Floki Inu will build a state-of-the-art school in Nigeria. The school will be located in the Local Government Area of Tafa, which is located in the Niger state. The school will have all the modern equipment and resources like a computer lab, library, interactive playground and much more.

The FLOKI team will collaborate with the Tabitha Cumi Foundation to build this school in Nigeria. The Tabitha Cumi Foundation is a UN Economic and Social Council registered NGO. The foundation has empowered thousands of women and girls to become self-sufficient and overcome poverty and abuse.

With this school in Nigeria, Floki Inu wants to help the Kuchiko Ija agrarian community to receive sustainable learning. The community doesn’t have access to conducive learning. The Floki team along with Tabitha Cumi Foundation wants to make this school the primary source of education for the Kuchiko Ija community.

Floki Inu to build community schools in Guatemala and Laos

The meme coin project will also build a community school in Las Marias Guatemala and in Phou Xang Laos. Further details about these schools haven’t been shared by the project team. However, the FLOKI team has confirmed that the project will also repair existing schools in the locality.

To build these two schools, FLOKI will partner with Pencils of Promise, a global NGO that has built over 500 schools across Ghana, Guatemala, and Laos. Pencils of Promise has the local resources and expertise to help Floki Inu achieve its vision in these countries.

Floki Inu has major community support, as the project has inspired a movement to use blockchain and cryptocurrency to help improve underdeveloped communities. Earlier in August, FLOKI partnered with the Million Gardens Movement, which is a sustainable and healthy gardening education project.

FLOKI is currently trading at $0.00012858, during the time of writing. The meme coin is up by almost 10% in the last 24 hours.