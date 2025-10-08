Flare Network partners with TOP Wallet on the FLR launch campaign

Flare plans to expand the reach of its FLR token holder base by partnering with the 100M registered users on Wallet, the Telegram-native Web3 access point. The Wallet, Flare campaign will spread FLR directly to the app’s user base.

Flare Network is making a bid to grow the user base for its FLR tokens after it launched FAssets. The token will be distributed within the Wallet X Flare: FLR Launch Campaign, a multi-phase distribution aiming to bring FLR directly to users.

Flare Network will partner with Wallet, the Telegram-native Web3 access point, to tap a base of 100M registered users. All wallet holders will receive FLR directly, vastly expanding the Flare audience.

Wallet partnership to onboard new users

The program raised by Wallet and Flare will run from early October through November 2025, with three main areas of focus. The partnership will support full FLR token mobility, including deposits, withdrawals, and swaps across all available Telegram Wallet features.

Flare Network will also distribute educational material, social content, and support for key opinion leaders (KOLs), showcasing FLR tokens to new audiences.

The program will also include tasks, referrals and gift campaigns for maximum user participation.

Telegram’s Wallet to build a dedicated FLR hub

Telegram’s Wallet will build a special FLR club to educate users about the token, its perks and rewards. The campaign will offer entry points for engaging with the token.

FLR will have its own launchpool, where users will be able to stake TON, USDT, or BTC on Wallet within the Telegram app. The stake will accrue FLR with up to 50% annualized rate. Rewards will accrue daily and can be claimed at any time.

On October 13, a special FLR Earn will launch, with a 25% annualized yield plus optional boosters. Users will also have zero-fee swaps, acquiring FLR with no extra charges during the campaign period. The most active users will also receive custom rewards through gifts and mystery boxes. This way, Flare aims to engage one of the largest Web3 communities, accessing natural distribution channels for FLR.

The campaign will use Telegram’s available mini-app features, including in-app placement, push notifications and social channels for greater visibility. Participants don’t need a Telegram identity; only the wallet.

Flare is already growing its ecosystem through FXRP minting, expanding the selection of FAssets. The ecosystem is preparing to expand with more DeFi opportunities. As Cryptopolitan reported, Flare Network has created the first XRP-backed stablecoin with minting opportunities.

As of October 2025, Flare has a 15M XRP minting cap, allowing users to create FXRP. Flare Network also partnered with Bifrost Wallet for additional mints and yield.

