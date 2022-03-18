Dallas, USA, 18th March, 2022, Chainwire

The All-chain solution prepares a series of feature deployments throughout the month of March culminating in the official launch.

FiscusDAO today announced its LBP (Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool) launch. Fiscus is a community-owned organization intended to create value by digitally transforming the review of physical assets via smart contracts, to the blockchain. This milestone is a major progression for the FiscusDAO as it prepares for its public launch.

FiscusDAO’s Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) is a smart pool designed to provide liquidity for the Fiscus project. The pool is open to all interested parties and provides a way for people to get involved with the project and earn rewards along the way. The LBP is a key part of the Fiscus project and will help to ensure that the project has the liquidity it needs to succeed in its ambitious goals.

The LBP provides stability to the market and helps create opportunities for growth. The LBP also allows pool controllers to pause swapping whenever needed; hedging against high volatility in the market.

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

Whitelist launch

Funding of the first 1MM in record time

New website unveiled

About FiscusDAO:

FiscusDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) creating value by digitally transforming the revenue from physical real-world assets via smart contracts to the blockchain. Creating a financial structure that utilizes both on-chain and off-chain assets, FiscusDAO allows its members to partake in a wide range of structured finance-led projects that they would not otherwise have access to in the open market.

