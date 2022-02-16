TL;DR Breakdown

Polygon and Filecoin has partnered to drive more growth in the Metaverse and NFT space.

New opportunities would be created in the Metaverse from the joint partnership

Polygon and Filecoin made a major announcement on their joint collaboration in supporting the Metaverse and NFT space. The collaboration between both entities is intended to aid in the integration of the networks into Metaverse and NFT. Chinese blogger, Colin Wu, shared the announcement from Filecoin in a tweet on Wednesday.

Filecoin and Polygon announced a collaboration to drive growth in the NFT, games, and metaverse space to help developers and NFT projects in the Polygon network to integrate with InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and Filecoin. https://t.co/S47wSCFKVs — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) February 16, 2022

Polygon relationship with Filecoin

Filecoin and Polygon are working together to offer dev teams and NFT projects a way to use the Polygon blockchain with Filecoin and InterPlanetary File System (IPFS). As part of the deal, both platforms have started offering grants and hackathons to help dev teams integrate their projects with the Polygon blockchain.

Filecoin has also made an announcement on its blog about the collaboration. It mentioned that it is looking forward to supporting NFTs using IPFS protocol designed for decentralized storage of digital assets. Both networks have expressed their excitement in being able to offer a blockchain-powered ecosystem that will be beneficial for all.

Polygon will enable developers to use Polygon to create NFTs, which they may then store on IPFS and Filecoin. A developer-specific tutorial has been prepared in order for them to understand how it works. Up to $5,000 in funding was announced for Polygon native protocols that are integrating with the IPFS network.

Driving growth to NFTs and Metaverse

Recently these companies have worked together in order to create a blockchain-powered NFT space. The deal between the two companies includes the creation of a $25,000 reward to be given to dev teams that can integrate their projects with the Polygon blockchain and Filecoin. There has been a lot of rumors that Polygon and Cere Network have been working together on a DaVinci NFT content monetization and fan experience platform. However, the platform is already available as per the news earlier reported.

Polygon has made milestone movements this year partnering with other companies to develop the NFTs. This shows that NFTs are one of the best uses of blockchain technology to create valuable digital assets.