  • 2 mins read

Fidelity to offer commission-free BTC and ETH Trading to Retail Investors

TL;DR Breakdown
  • Fidelity is set to offer commission-free BTC and ETH trading for retail investors.
  • Only Bitcoin and Ethereum will be offered at first, but other digital assets will be considered in the future.
  • Although the firm didn’t specify a launch date for the new offering, it has opened up an early-access waitlist to users.

The world’s largest investment firm Fidelity appears to be allowing individual investors to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum. An early access waitlist for investors to trade both assets has been established by the $4.5 trillion asset manager, giving 34 million investors potential access to cryptocurrencies.

Investors will also be able to access beginner-friendly educational materials about the cryptocurrency market through the service known as Fidelity Crypto. In addition, users will have access to stock trading within the same app.

Other digital assets will be considered in the future, although only Bitcoin and Ethereum will be made available first. The website claims trades are commission free. Fidelity Crypto will add a 1% spread to every trade in place of a commission. A spread in the financial markets is the distinction between the quoted buy and sell prices for an item.

Fidelity Crypto

The firm has created an early-access queue for users even though it hasn’t given a specific launch date for the new offering. The brokerage claimed that because a sizable number of its clients are already invested in digital assets, it targets individual investors for commission-free cryptocurrency trading.

The asset manager told CNBC in a statement that “a significant fraction of the firms users are already interested in and hold crypto.”

Fidelity Digital recently introduced Ether custody and trading services to its high-net-worth clients and has since expanded its institutional offerings amid the bear market.  In April this year, the asset manager revealed intentions to enable retirement participants to make direct Bitcoin investments through their 401(k) accounts.

Fidelity noted Ethereum’s “increasing influence” and innovation in an email on Thursday, describing it as a “dominant force” with “huge goals.”

In 2018, the asset manager’s cryptocurrency-focused division, Fidelity Digital Assets, started selling Bitcoin to institutions. Just this month, it launched an institutional Ethereum trading department. Now, it will also support Fidelity Crypto.

Lacton Muriuki

Lacton Muriuki

Lacton is an experienced journalist specializing in blockchain-based technologies, including NFTs and cryptocurrency. He dabbles in daily crypto news rich with well-researched stats. He adds aesthetic appeal, adding a human face to technology.

