Fidelity makes SOL accessible to its brokerage customers

Fidelity, the investment firm with $5.8T in assets under management, will make SOL accessible to its brokerage customers. The latest move shows demand for SOL despite the delay of additional ETF approvals.

Previously, Fidelity offered direct access to BTC and ETH, as well as legacy coin LTC. SOL was the first asset added to the fund’s limited direct sales of crypto. SOL will be available through the Fidelity Digital Assets platform, requiring a special crypto account.

Fidelity offers custodial services, mostly used for BTC and ETH deposits. The fund holds over $43B in BTC, the most dominant asset in its custodial wallet. The addition of SOL will grant brokerage users access to both trading and custody.

SOL recovers on Fidelity news

Following the news of a new direct sales vector, SOL recovered to $190.23. The coin has become one of the in-demand assets due to its passive income potential. It is also part of growing treasuries and expects the largest number of ETFs to be approved.

The Solana chain also retained its leading position as a venue for apps, some of which were top revenue producers with real economic activity. Fidelity Digital Assets has added SOL to its portfolio, while remaining bullish for other coins and tokens, believing the market cycle has not peaked.

Has the market reached the end of BTC's four-year cycle? Historical cycles have followed a consistent timeline, with October 8's recent close at ~$124.7K mirroring previous top ranges. However, several on-chain indicators don't reflect a definitive top. pic.twitter.com/SwUUoSpdC9 — Fidelity Digital Assets (@DigitalAssets) October 23, 2025

Renewed interest in SOL may lead to a long-awaited breakout, as the crypto market regains its confidence. The renewed retail interest in SOL is expected to spark another Solana season.

Fidelity opens SOL to retail investors, though it has also carried long-term institutional solutions. For now, it remains unknown how much demand for SOL will come from retail. Fidelity has opened crypto services to hundreds of institutional clients, including pension fund companies, which have yet to show the real demand for Solana.

SOL remains a crypto insider asset

Solana retains 2.4M daily active users and is one of the networks targeting crypto insiders. In 2025, Solana expanded its decentralized services, including lending, Perp DEX trading, and a successful meme token season.

SOL is easily accessible for US-based traders, but Fidelity offers the only account-based buying with included custody services. Fidelity treats SOL as other legacy assets and blue-chip tokens, offering a source of passive growth. It remains uncertain whether Fidelity will offer additional staking services.

