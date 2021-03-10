TL;DR Breakdown

JP Morgan set to draw more institutional investor into Bitcoin

How the bank aims to attract investors

Popular American financial institution JP Morgan Chase Bank has filed a prospectus with the American Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) to introduce a new debt instrument tied to crypto-related companies.

In the document filed by JP Morgan bank, the debt instrument is dubbed ‘JP Morgan Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket.’ It would help investors appropriate funds in a basket of crypto-focused companies—big names in the crypto industry like Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy, Jack Dorsey’s Square, etc.

For a start, investors would be able to handpick from a pool of 11 Reference Stocks of U.S.-listed companies that are directly and indirectly involved in crypto businesses. The firms are selected on the amount of Bitcoin they Hodl, crytpo technology, and other mining products.

According to the document JP Morgan submitted, the estimated value of the note would be priced at approximately $984.00 per $1,000 principal amount note. Investors, however, have to pay a 1.5 percent deduction fee on its maturity date slated for May 5, 2022.

JP Morgan strategy to woo investors

This marks the first time the famous bank would issue notes based on the performance of crypto-related companies. It comes when individuals have shown a massive interest in cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin, and other cryptos continue to rally above traditional financial instruments.

Since late last year to date, the 11 companies on JPMorgan Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket have directly invested in Bitcoin (BTC) and have gotten a significant amount of profit. While investors aim to take advantage of JP Morgan’s offering, they would not be directly investing in cryptocurrencies, according to the filing. Instead, they will be exposed to crypto marketing, making them more hungry.

Crypto recent surge has been blamed mainly on institutional investors; hence with more set to join the space, it is safe to say the surge has just begun.