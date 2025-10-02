FG Nexus’s stock rises as it moves to tokenize its shares on Ethereum

FG Nexus Inc. (NASDAQ: FGNX) saw its stock rise 2.02% to $6.05 today after announcing an agreement with Securitize to tokenize its public shares natively on the Ethereum blockchain. The stock rise occurred as the company expands its Ethereum-focused treasury, which now holds 50,768 ETH, valued at approximately $226.1 million.

According to Nasdaq statistics, FG Nexus Inc. rose to $6.08, reaching a market capitalization of $251.1 million. Perpetual preferred stock of NASDAQ: FGNXP is valued at $17.4 million, with an Enterprise Value of $268.5 million. The company’s ETH per share, based on its 50,770 ETH holdings, is approximately 0.0012 ETH, and its measured NAV multiple (mNAV) is 1.19.

FG Nexus disclosed that its average ETH purchase price stands at about $4,453 as of October 2. The firm secured approximately $200 million through a private placement on July 30, 2025. Company officials noted that the dual strategy of expanding its ETH treasury and tokenizing public shares showed FG Nexus’s long-term commitment to blockchain.

FG Nexus partners with Securitize to drive on-chain equity innovation

We’ve partnered with FG Nexus to natively tokenize its public shares on @Ethereum. ​​@FGNexusio will be the first NASDAQ-listed company to bring dividend-paying preferred equity $FGNXP fully onchain. pic.twitter.com/6rgPFUdyuH — Securitize (@Securitize) October 2, 2025

FG Nexus Inc. reported on October 2 that tokenization would allow investors to convert traditional shares into digital tokens. The company claimed that the tokenization will facilitate on-chain transactions with automated compliance and real-time settlement. According to FG Nexus Inc., Securitize will supply the project’s regulated infrastructure by utilizing its licenses as a transfer agent, broker-dealer, and operator of an Alternative Trading System (ATS) registered with the SEC. FG Nexus certified that the framework will ensure the tokenized equity retains the same legal protections as traditional stock.

The tokenization of FG Nexus shares will utilize Securitize’s fully-regulated stack and infrastructure. Securitize will ensure tokenized shares represent true, legally recognized ownership and shares that are capable of being traded on-chain, and subject to the same transfer restrictions as traditional shares.

Kyle Cerminara, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO of FG Nexus, stated that the partnership between FG Nexus and Securitize positions the business at the forefront of financial innovation, demonstrating its commitment to utilizing cutting-edge solutions that benefit the investor community.

“Public markets are entering the programmable age. Our project with FG Nexus is expected to result in U.S. investors being able to hold real stock, not a synthetic wrapper, with instant settlement, automated compliance.” Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder & CEO of Securitize.

Domingo added that Securitize continues to pioneer securities tokenization and took delight in working with FG Nexus to further that goal as it becomes one of the first firms listed on the Nasdaq to have its equities traded natively on Ethereum.

Stablecoins drive global adoption as tokenization accelerates across financial markets

Maja Vujinovic, CEO of Digital Assets at FG Nexus, said tokenization is transforming financial markets at a rapid pace by increasing investor access and efficiency. She clarified that the company is adopting blockchain technology to improve the shareholder experience while upholding strict regulatory compliance by tokenizing FG Nexus shares. Vujinovic emphasized that, in collaboration with Securitize, the company is pleased to spearhead the on-chain transition of stocks.

On August 18, 2025, Maja Vujinovic noted that stablecoins exhibit the clearest signs of tokenization. She claimed that Dollar-backed stablecoins are a lifeline for hundreds of millions of people, particularly in nations that are struggling with capital controls and inflation. Vujinovic certified that in Argentina, Nigeria, and Turkey, citizens use USDC and USDT to escape collapsing local currencies.

According to Vijunovic, dollars are just one aspect of the next wave. She added that, considering the size of global markets, the White House’s 168-page strategy, released on July 30, 2025, projected that over $600 billion in assets would be tokenized by 2030: $120 trillion in real estate, $100 trillion in stocks, $13 trillion in treasuries, and $12 trillion in gold.

