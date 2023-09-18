Experts think the Fed nightmare isn’t ending anytime soon

Description The US Federal Reserve, that cumbersome entity steering our economic ship, seems poised to throw another curveball our way. Despite the hopes and dreams of investors everywhere, it looks like we’re in for yet another interest rate hike, potentially pushing past the already daunting benchmark level of 5.25-5.5%. A figure, mind you, that’s the highest … Read more

The US Federal Reserve, that cumbersome entity steering our economic ship, seems poised to throw another curveball our way. Despite the hopes and dreams of investors everywhere, it looks like we’re in for yet another interest rate hike, potentially pushing past the already daunting benchmark level of 5.25-5.5%.

A figure, mind you, that’s the highest in 22 years. The financial bigwigs, the ones you see making flashy predictions on TV, have been laboring under the belief that the current restrictions will be enough to wrestle inflation to the ground, hoping to see the rates stabilize into 2024. Oh, how wrong they might be.

Contradicting the Market Mood

A recent survey, conducted with some fancy partnership between the Financial Times and the Kent A Clark Center for Global Markets (University of Chicago Booth School of Business), implies that we might need to brace ourselves for even higher borrowing costs. Not exactly the most delightful news for those of us watching our wallets.

The optimistic murmurs of the market, believing the Fed’s policy might be enough, don’t seem to align with the experts. Julie Smith, an economics professor at Lafayette College, hinted that the current policies might not be as constricting as we’d like to think.

With markets like housing still flexing their muscles, despite previous setbacks, where’s the economic slowdown the Fed so desperately wants?

It’s a bit alarming, really. A staggering 90% of the 40 experts surveyed recently seem convinced that the Fed’s not done tightening the screws. And let’s face it, when nine out of ten experts are leaning one way, it’s time to pay attention.

Bracing for a Rocky Economic Landscape

The signs on the wall? Nearly half of these economists are placing their bets on the Fed funds rate hitting a peak between 5.5-5.75%. Think about it. That means we might just see another quarter-point rate surge.

And the rest? A good 35% are eyeing two more quarter-point jumps, nudging the rate between 5.75-6%. Then there’s that audacious 8%, the ones who believe we’ll topple even the 6% mark.

And if you think that’s the end, think again. Once these rates hit their zenith, most of these brainiacs expect them to stick around. A dominating 60% believe the first drop might only emerge in the latter part of next year. Considering that’s double the number of predictions from June, it seems the optimism is fast fading.

All this comes right before the next big Fed policy meeting. Remember, since March 2022, they’ve been aggressively trying to curb demand. And while they’ve seen some success with dwindling inflationary pressures and a slightly wobbly labor market, the lurking dread is that the underlying momentum of our vast economy is still surging too strongly.

Looking Beyond the Immediate

Fast forward a bit. By 2024’s end, only a minor chunk of these economic prophets find it unlikely that core inflation might leap past 3%. The majority are far more skeptical. And then there’s the global oil scene, replete with its own set of dramatic twists.

The Saudi Arabia and Russia supply cut decision is sending shockwaves, with potential ramifications for our future inflation outlook. And as if international drama wasn’t enough, back home we’re grappling with the prospect of student loan repayments and a potential government shutdown.

Wrapping up, some economists, despite all the gloom, still hold out a glimmer of hope. They think there might be a chance, however slim, of achieving a financial balance.

A scenario where the Fed manages to pull down inflation without triggering massive job losses. Whether that’s mere optimism or a realistic expectation, only time will tell.

Here’s a parting thought: As we navigate these turbulent economic waters, it might be wise to remember that with every prediction and policy change, there’s always an underlying current of uncertainty. Stay alert, stay informed, and as always, stay outspoken.

