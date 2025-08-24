FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
BTCETHFederal Reserve

Rise in Fed and interest rate chatter may pose risks to crypto, Santiment warns

2 mins read
791182
Rise in Fed and interest rate chatter may pose risks to crypto, Santiment says

Contents

1. Santiment calls for caution amid the Fed interest rate decision
Share link:

In this post:

  • Santiment has stated that the increase in social media chatter surrounding the Fed and interest rates could pose risks to digital assets.
  • More than 75% of market participants are predicting a rate cut in September after Powell’s speech.
  • Analysts are divided over the short and long-term effects on digital assets if a rate cut happens in September.

The rise in social media chatter related to the highly anticipated decision of the Federal Reserve concerning interest rates could be a warning sign for cryptocurrencies, according to Santiment. The platform released a report, noting the effects it could pose to digital assets.

This report comes as the crypto market saw a rally on Friday, and sentiment shifted to greed after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the annual Jackson Hole economic symposium.

At the event, the Fed boss made remarks that may have hinted that the first rate cut of 2025 could happen in September. “Historically, such a massive spike in discussion around a single bullish narrative can indicate that euphoria is getting too high and may signal a local top,” Santiment said.

Santiment calls for caution amid the Fed interest rate decision

According to Santiment, the social media mentions of keywords tied to the Federal Reserve and interest rate cuts have jumped to their highest in the past 11 months. However, it warned that the market needs to be cautious. “While optimism about a rate cut is fueling the market, social data suggests caution is warranted,” Santiment said.

In his speech, Powell mentioned that the current conditions in inflation and the labor market “may warrant adjusting” the Fed’s stance when it comes to monetary policy.

See also  UK Bitcoin investor loses $2.8 million in police impersonation scam

In addition, the CME FedWatch Tool has shown that about 75% of market participants are expecting the Fed to cut rates when it convenes in September. Many crypto analysts have based their market predictions on the Fed’s decision since the beginning of the year.

However, analysts are presently divided on the outcome of a potential rate cut, with some thinking it could serve as a potential bullish catalyst while others are not sold on that outcome. 

Meanwhile, others are not that sold on the idea, with most of them noting that the crypto market may not immediately see the impact of a Fed rate cut. In April, Markus Thielen, the Research head of 10x, said that expecting a bullish impulse is too early. He added that credit spreads could continue to widen, which means that “recessionary concerns may be seeping deeper into the economy.”

Thielen noted that while the long-term effects of a recession could be bullish for Bitcoin, the asset may face headwinds before gaining bullish momentum. “Normally, Bitcoin first sells off when China devalues or the Fed cuts, as the first cut might not be so impactful and also confirms economic weakness,” he said.

In the same vein, some analysts feel that if the Fed refuses to take action this year, it could lead to headwinds for the crypto market.

See also  MetaMask to issue its native mUSD stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

In March, economist Timothy Peterson warned that if the Fed refuses to cut rates in 2025, the market may experience a heavy downturn. He noted at the time that it could potentially drag Bitcoin down to under $100,000. “What it needs is a trigger. I think that trigger may be as simple as the Fed not cutting rates at all this year,” Peterson said.

Join Bybit now and claim a $50 bonus in minutes

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan