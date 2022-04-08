TL; DR Breakdown

The Federal Deposit Insurance Commission of the United States has issued a letter telling financial institutions to notify the organization of all crypto-related activities. The commission ensures deposits at respective banks across the country. The letter sent to the respective banks under its wing mandated them to report all crypto activities to the director in their region. The letter boldly stated that the banks must inform them before and during any activities involving digital assets.

In the statement issued by the commission, it is tough for the commission and banks to assess how safe and sound a crypto investment is to users. The commission also mentioned that it is also hard to know other essential things like financial stability and other things related to crypto activities.



This means that the FDIC wants to be able to get notifications on time to deliberate with the institutions involved about the risks involved. FDIC also wants to make available the much-needed feedback that institutions under its wings need when they consult them on issues related to crypto activities. However, the body has told institutions also to alert regulators in their states in the same vein.

The document noted that institutions must demonstrate a high level of responsibility in conducting crypto and other related activities safely. Most of the details buttressed in the said letter involve all the aspects that the FDIC thinks make up the safe and sound environment, financial stability, and protection of consumers. The FDIC was involved in a policy run with the OCC last year, where it documented all it found out last November.



In the document, the FDIC said it would provide clear regulations so that banks would know what kind of crypto activities are allowed in banking halls. It also said clearer guidelines would also be provided in the above category. In February, a representative of NJ shared a draft of a stablecoin act that he made with the public. If the said act is eventually passed into law, the FDIC will need to create a fund for stablecoin insurance. The Joe Biden directive on crypto also lists the FDIC as a party that will look into the extent of several measures carried out within states to protect investors dealing in digital assets.