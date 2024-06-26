Loading...

FBI warns of new crypto scams involving fake law firms

2 mins read
FBI

Contents
1. FBI say millions of dollars were lost to the scam
2. Scammers demand a fee first
Share link:

In this post:

  • FBI has warned of a growing number of fraudsters impersonating lawyers from fake firms targeting victims of cryptocurrency scams.
  • The fraudsters ask for cash upfront before rendering the fake recovery service.
  • An estimated $10 billion was stolen from unsuspecting victims between February 2023 and February 2024, per the FBI.

The FBI has warned of a new trend that has emerged involving scammers posing as lawyers offering cryptocurrency recovery services. The agency’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) had previously warned about the increasing number of fake law firms offering to help unsuspecting users recover their assets from previous scams.

Also read: Colorado man pleads guilty to a $2.2M crypto fraud scheme

According to the FBI, the fraudsters trick their victims into believing they are working with the government, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), and the FBI itself to recover lost digital assets.

FBI say millions of dollars were lost to the scam

According to Bleeping Computer, the fraudsters also give fake links to authentic financial service providers and money exchanges to convince their victims to believe their service and ability to trace and recover the funds.

The FBI estimates that between February 2023 and February 2024, fraudsters stole over $10 million from victims of crypto scams. These fraudsters pose as lawyers willing to help victims recover their lost tokens. Earlier this year, the FBI also warned that crypto scams were more harmful to the US economy than ransomware with reported cases estimated at around $4,7 billion.

“Be wary of advertisements for cryptocurrency recovery service.”

FBI.

The common tactics used include requesting personal information from victims, like banking details, to enable them to recover their investments. The fraudsters also ask victims to “pay back taxes and other fees to recover their funds.”

Scammers demand a fee first

While state authorities and agencies may track stolen crypto, freeze it and or recover it by sending it to more secure wallets or the victims’, scammers ask for a certain portion of the fee, to initiate recovery process while the rest will be paid on full recovery of the funds.

Also read: Investment fraud epidemic: Crypto scams dominate U.S. losses

Once the payments are done, they disconnect communication with the victims, which is contrary to the normal procedures.

“Law enforcement does not charge victims a fee for investigating crimes. If someone claims affiliation with the FBI, contact your local FBI field office to confirm.”

FBI.

According to the FBI, crypto scams are prevalent among average consumers and also affect the elite and businesses. The agency has warned individuals to be on the lookout for potential scammers by doing background checks on anyone claiming authority to recover lost crypto assets.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Enacy Mapakame

Subjects tagged in this post: | |

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
Runes
#News
3 mins read
4 hours ago

Can Runes recover after the recent market correction?

Trump Vs Biden
#News
2 mins read
7 hours ago

Biden’s administration rehires crypto advisor as Trump ramps up pro-Bitcoin efforts

Stablecoin supply growth slows to under 1.5% in June
#News
2 mins read
8 hours ago

Stablecoin supply growth slows to under 1.5% in June

#News
2 mins read
8 hours ago

AI tokens outperform top 50 cryptos despite Nvidia’s volatile week

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan