Farcaster to refund $180M raised through venture backers after Neynar sale

Merkle Manufactory-backed decentralized social protocol Farcaster has announced that it will return the $180 million it had raised from venture backers. Farcaster’s co-founder, Dan Romero, said the platform remains operational, noting that it has over 100,000 funded wallets and had 250,000 active monthly users in December.

Meanwhile, Romero clarified that the news about Farcaster shutting down was just a rumor. He pointed out that the acquirer, venture-backed startup Neynar, plans to shift the company to a more developer-focused direction.

Merkle Manufactory, the company behind Farcaster, started raising the $180 million it is refunding to investors in July 2022, when it received $30 million from venture capital a16z crypto. In March 2024, the company held another Paradigm-led funding round, reportedly pushing its valuation above $1 billion.

Romero says the decision is five years in the making

According to the Merkle co-founder, the decision to return the $180 million follows five years of development efforts and an attempt to steward investor capital responsibly. He mentioned that Merkle has raised the entire $180 million over its lifetime.

Romero’s remarks prompted a response from Farcaster investor Balaji Srivasan, who confirmed that investors were receiving their funds back. Srinivasan also expressed his satisfaction over how the Farcaster team is working on the decentralized social infrastructure.

Antonio Martínez, another Farcaster and Neynar investor, also backed Romero’s post on X. The early Farcaster user called the shutdown claims complete bullshit and defended Farcaster’s initial objective of establishing a permissionless social network where users control their own data.

However, other Farcaster users following the conversation are unconvinced about the decision to refund the $180 million, among other issues recently plaguing the company. Specifically, they are questioning how a firm that raised $150 million in 2024 could sell to a firm that raised far less.

Meanwhile, a Farcaster builder believes the company’s problems stem from its leadership and limited community input. The builder stresses that Neynar’s takeover only works if incentives and governance become more open, while other users and developers point to the difficulty of building social networks at scale.

For now, the debate remains split among the crypto audience. Some see the investor refund as a rare and orderly outcome, while others view it as a very expensive experiment that falls short of expectations.

Farcaster generated $2.8M in revenue over five years

Farcaster’s revenue has failed to keep pace with costs, and estimates show that the company has generated approximately $2.8 million in revenue over five years despite raising $180 million. Even the Clanker acquisition, a company generating more than $50 million in fees, failed to reverse the trend.

Meanwhile, Farcaster’s future now depends on whether the builder-focused model can succeed where a social network approach failed. On the other hand, Akshat Vaidya, the co-founder and managing partner at Maelstrom, believes that scaling DeFi social is brutal.

“Tokens and onchain ownership are nice features, but they don’t solve the chicken-egg problem: nobody posts daily where their audience isn’t already living.” –Akshat Vaidya, Co-founder and managing partner at Maelstrom

Notably, several efforts to improve the Farcaster social network failed to work out as planned until the latest Neynar acquisition was announced. Many crypto users are reportedly monitoring developments around the decentralized social project to understand what is actually happening.

Lia Savillo, the head of socials at Hype, also observes that on-chain social is not dying. She noted that the next era of on-chain social platforms will be built by teams that prioritize sustainability, infra, and UX over ideology. Savillo adds that the recent moves, including the developments with Farcaster, feel like a healthy correction.

According to Savillo, early on-chain socials were driven by ideals and culture. Still, now she emphasizes that long-term viability requires operators who treat it like infrastructure, not a movement. Savillo adds that these changes across decentralized social suggest that the space is growing and shifting from founder-led experimentation to teams optimized for developer speed, reliability, and scale.

