Decentralized social media protocol Farcaster sold post-billion dollar valuation

Farcaster, a decentralized social media protocol built on Ethereum and Optimism has been acquired by Neynar, a developer tools company linked to the Web3 space, following its peak valuation of around $1 billion.

The move comes after Farcaster raised around $180 million in total funding across rounds, including a major $150 million Series A in May 2024 led by Paradigm.

What this means for Farcaster going forward

According to an official announcement shared by Neynar, Farcaster was acquired from Merkle, and the acquisition means the responsibility for maintaining the protocol will fall exclusively to Neynar.

The company will also be in charge of Farcaster’s clients and operate Clanker. As part of the transition, Jack and some of the Clanker team will be put on Neynar’s payroll.

This effectively makes Neynar the software platform for the Farcaster ecosystem and is a natural evolution, as a significant portion of products already run on its infrastructure.

“We’ve been focused on this community throughout Neynar’s lifetime and this is the next step in that journey,” the official report reads.

The Neynar team has acknowledged the “incredible” work Merkle has done with the Farcaster franchise over the past couple of years and has expressed enthusiasm to take over.

What next for Farcaster?

According to Neynar, the vision is to enable builders to “go from idea to recurring revenue, supported by a builder-first network.”

The team has taken this position, having acknowledged that at its core, Farcaster is a community of builders that has been deliberately cultivated over many years.

“The value of Farcaster is not just the products, but the people who experiment, share knowledge, and build in public,” the official report reads.

Those experiments often give birth to new ideas that are known to gain their first traction at Farcaster because they are shaped directly by feedback from builders who actively use and extend them.

The team says that as building software becomes more accessible, they plan to merge software generation, crypto native rails and builder focused ecosystem.

Products built on Farcaster are expected to be usable anywhere, and with crypto rails, they will be able to incorporate global transactions, asset issuance, and on-chain ecosystems from the onset.

There will be no changes to any of the parties involved

As for whether there are any immediate product changes to Farcaster, Neynar, or Clanker as a result of the acquisition, the team has said there are none.

It specifically dismissed rumors about any client, protocol, or Clanker shutting down, calling them false. Though both platforms have become one, the Neynar developer company will continue to exist, but building on Farcaster is expected to only get easier from here.

The vision will also not be restricted to building software alone. While software has been described as the glue that holds it all together, the platform is open to traders, musicians, writers, and artists.

“If you’re passionate about making something new – Farcaster will support you,” the official report reads. “No changes to the low fee for pro subscription holders; it’ll still support best prices and all swap capabilities will continue to be supported,” the team has promised.

Next, they plan to start a prioritization exercise that will help them achieve their vision but since the team is small, they ask for patience as the process plays out.

Cryptopolitan reported in December 2025 that Farcaster had acknowledged its failure to find sustainable growth as a social network after grinding for over four years, announcing a pivot to focus on cryptocurrency wallet and trading features.

Dan Romero, cofounder of the company, which is valued at over $1 billion, said in a series of posts that the platform would prioritize wallet users and trading functionality going forward. “We tried social-first for 4.5 years. It didn’t work for us. Wallet has been growing, so we’re doubling down on that direction,” he wrote at the time.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.