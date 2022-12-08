logo
Exmo.com lists blockchain-based E-Commerce token eCredits (ECS) for trading

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Exmo.com, the global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced it has listed the ECS tokens.
  • The platform creates a low entry point for the merchants.
  • The platform is fully complacent with regulations and keeps introducing new initiatives non-stop to create a quality trading experience.

Exmo.com, the global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced it has listed ECS token, the native digital currency of the eCredits platform. The listing will help the ecosystem bridge the gap between traditional retail service providers and the blockchain world.

Exmo.com users with active accounts can now deposit and trade ECS in pairs with Bitcoin (BTC) and the Euro (EUR). Owing to a simple, intuitive interface, purchasing the ECS token takes just a few minutes. 

Despite the requirement to register on the platform before gaining access to the eCredits purchase page, users do not need to go through ID verification before making purchases. To be able to purchase $ECS, both new and existing platform users will need to fund their accounts via a bank card.

Benefits of eCredits (ECS) 

eCredits connects merchants and consumers to generate value for all participants. Users can spend ECS tokens on items sold via the platform, as well as transaction fees. To date, the platform has onboarded up to 1,000 merchants from various regions, including the European Union, Hong Kong, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates.

The platform creates a low entry point for the merchants, so those who want to get involved in blockchain technology can get onboarded with little to no entry fees. Merchants accept the tokens as payment for their goods and services and can easily convert the funds to fiat or other digital assets. 

The platform incentivizes patronage for all its users. It offers a two-part rewards scheme: the rewards for active users, dubbed the eActivity, and eCashback, to reward buyers making purchases through the platform’s listed merchants. And last but not least, as an exchange that prioritizes user data security, eCredits safeguards sensitive data through high-level cryptography.

Keeping Up High Standards

Established in 2014, Exmo.com is one of the oldest exchanges in the space. It charges one of the lowest commissions on trades in the industry: about 0.1% for all crypto/crypto pairs. 

The platform is fully complacent with regulations and keeps introducing new initiatives non-stop to create a quality trading experience. At the moment, it serves as many as 2 million users across more than 70 countries, 

By following the core principles of transparency and accountable leadership, Exmo.com has nurtured a dedicated ecosystem that helped it become one of the most sophisticated crypto trading brands today.

According to Exmo.com, maintaining an image of a trusted digital currency trading platform and connecting with innovative projects through listings remains a priority for the exchange. eCredits listing is also hinged on this policy.
Visit the Exmo.com website to stock up on $ESC, or follow the team’s Twitter account to keep track of the latest listings.

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

